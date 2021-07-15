The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Newly discovered supernova may answer 1,000 year-old mystery

The supernova was theorized 40 years ago, but this is the first time it has ever been definitively seen.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 15, 2021 12:01
Las Cumbres Observatory and Hubble Space Telescope color composite of the electron-capture supernova 2018zd (the large white dot on the right) and the host starburst galaxy NGC 2146 (toward the left) (photo credit: NASA/STSCI/J. DEPASQUALE/LAS CUMBRES UNIVERSITY)
Las Cumbres Observatory and Hubble Space Telescope color composite of the electron-capture supernova 2018zd (the large white dot on the right) and the host starburst galaxy NGC 2146 (toward the left)
(photo credit: NASA/STSCI/J. DEPASQUALE/LAS CUMBRES UNIVERSITY)
An electron-capture supernova, a new type of stellar explosion, was discovered, according to a study published in Nature Astronomy that included Dr. Iair Arcavi of Tel Aviv University, the university announced on Wednesday. While electron-capture supernovae have been theorized about for 40 years, this is the first time that one has been discovered.
A supernova occurs when the forces that shape a star experience a sudden imbalance. Every star is contracted by gravity, and the star needs to counter balance this force. The sun, for example, uses nuclear fusion in its core. The pressure that is produced by the core opposes the gravitational pull until the nuclear fusion eventually dies out, and the core begins to collapse. Different stars have different types of collapses. A white dwarf is what would become of a star like the sun. In the case of a white dwarf, further collapse is prevented by its high density.
The problem for stars ten times the size of the sun is that the gravitational pull is able to surpass their density. In this case, the core continues to collapse until a neutron star or black hole is formed, accompanied by a giant explosion. the star to collapses and explodes due to the removal of the electron quantum force, which is cause by the electrons are capturing onto atomic nuclei. The result is the collapse and explosion of the star otherwise known as a supernova.
Historically, two types of supernovae have been witnessed. The thermonuclear supernova is what occurs when a white dwarf star gains matter in a binary star system. The other, a core-collapse supernova, is what happens when a neutron star or a black hole is created by the core collapse of a star more than ten times the size of the sun.
In the 1980's, Ken'ichi Nomoto of the University of Tokyo theorized that an electron-capture supernova is what would occur in a supernova that was somewhere between a thermonuclear supernova and a core-collapse supernova. Theorists have since tried to predict what this would look like.
The study, which was led by Daichi Hiramatsu of the University of California, now has answers and was published in Nature Astronomy. It focused on supernova SN2018zd from galaxy NGC 2146, which was discovered by Japanese astronomer Koihchi Itagaki in 2018.
The research shows that the supernova has all the properties of an electron-capture supernova. In addition, the researchers were able to see the star in pre-explosion archival images taken by Hubble Space Telescope, and the images show a star that would be expected to produce the electron-capture supernova.
Other supernovae in the past have presented a few of the indicators if the supernova, SN2018zd is the first to have all six – a progenitor star of the mass range, strong pre-supernova mass loss, unusual chemical composition, weak explosion, little radioactivity and neutron-rich material.
"We started by asking 'what's this weirdo?'," said Hiramatsu. "Then we examined every aspect of SN2018zd and realized all of them can be explained in the electron-capture scenario."
Another benefit of this discovery is that it likely explains one of the most famous past supernovae from 1054 CE. The supernova happened in our Milky Way galaxy, and according to records of the time, it was so bright it could be seen in the daytime and cast shadows at night. The remnant of the supernova, the Crab Nebula, has been studied in great detail and found to have an unusual composition. As it happened so long ago, it cannot be said for sure, but it now believed that the supernova could have been an electron-capture.
It's amazing that we can shed light on historical events in the universe with modern instruments," said Dr. Arcavi. "Today, with robotic telescopes that can scan the sky in unprecedented efficiency, we can discover more and more rare events which are critical for understanding the laws of nature, without having to wait 1,000 years between one event and the next." 
Dr. Iair ArcaviDr. Iair Arcavi


Tags history scientific study discovery
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by