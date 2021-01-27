The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
North Korea develops coronavirus vaccine, begins human trials

The vaccine seems to be made from information put together through hacking activities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 27, 2021 02:41
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative) (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
North Korea is beginning to manufacture its own coronavirus vaccine, allegedly using information it has stolen by hacking late last year, Daily NK reported, citing a source in North Korea.
While the country continues to claim that it has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, vaccine trials are ongoing on those who show symptoms similar to those of coronavirus patients. North Korea has already completed Phases one and two of the clinical trials, with Phase three currently still ongoing.
The information on the vaccine was allegedly stolen by a new hacking organization called "Bureau 325," founded to find information on the coronavirus, its vaccines and how to develop them, the source told Daily NK.
Bureau 325 operates under the Reconnaissance General Bureau, and reports to Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister.
It is unclear how effective this vaccine will be in treating COVID-19.
The source went on to tell Daily NK that while North Korea has no ability to produce coronavirus vaccines, but that they must show some results after the command came from Kim Jong Un.
On Monday, it was announced that North Korea's acting ambassador to Kuwait has defected to South Korea, in a recent string of high-profile escapes from the isolated country, according to a South Korean lawmaker.
Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags north korea Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19
