Nuclear sites still dangerous in 24,000 years, space archaeologists say

In July 1945, a test conducted in the deserts of New Mexico officially propelled humanity into the nuclear era. Only weeks after the Trinity Test, two atomic bombs were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In the following decades, while no other nuclear device was detonated in an act of war, military tests and studies continued. Seventy-five years later, space archaeologists are wondering how to warn the humanity of the future that the sites where these experiments were carried out are still dangerous, Alice Gorman Associate Professor at Flinders University in Adelaide, Australian, explained to The Jerusalem Post. archaeologists of the future because in some cases, while the danger is already very limited or not even relevant any more on the surface, the nuclear waste and its radiation rest deeper down in the ground and therefore conducting a dig would be especially risky. For example, such is the case of Maralinga, a remote area in southern Australia where the UK conducted several nuclear tests.Some nuclear tests were conducted also in outer space and nuclear fuel was employed as propellant for rockets. If the United Nations Outer Space Treaty of 1967 prohibited nuclear weapons in space, the issue of its weaponization remains very relevant. “Recently Russia tested an anti-satellite weapon, reawakening the debate,” the professor told the Post.Gorman landed in space archaeology after for years her work focused on stone tool analysis and the Aboriginal use of bottle glass after European settlement. She explained to the Post that space archaeology deals with the same issues of regular archaeology, understanding material culture, human behavior and the interaction with the surrounding environment. “However, we are looking at the post-Second World War period, when the very same rockets that had been developed as missiles started to send spacecrafts into orbit,” she said. “We are interested in all of what is on earth like rocket launch sites or tracking antennas and reception development as well as town or residential areas where people who worked on these projects live, but also satellites, space junk and all the places on other planets where humans have sent spacecrafts.”“We are asking the same questions other archaeologists are, but we have the limitations that we cannot visit many of the sites in person and instead we have to rely on records or images,” she added. The scholar was drawn into space archaeology by the idea of exploring space junk, those many objects that cannot even be seen up in the sky circling the earth. Currently she is working on the archaeology of the international space station.Gorman pointed out that the recent attempt by Israel to land a robotic unit on the moon with the Beresheet mission represents a very interesting developing for space archaeologists.“For many decades, the only material cultures present on the moon were the American and the Soviet one. As new countries have started to reach the moon, this has changed, bringing more diversity to the field,” she concluded.“Teenagers nowadays do not understand how to work a dial telephone, a device that was incredibly common only one or two generations ago,” she pointed out. “The type of Plutonium used in the Trinity Test, Plutonium 239, has a half-life of 24,000 years, meaning that after this time, only half of it will have decayed into a safe, non-radioactive element. How do we communicate to people living then that the site is dangerous?”Gorman pointed out that the issue presents two challenging elements: which materials can survive such a long time and what form of language can be used to deliver the actual message. “As for the first difficulty, we know that stones and pottery last a very long time, but the second point raises a big archaeological question related to symbolic communication. If we look at rock art from 20,000 years ago, we can see that there are pictures of animals, but we do not know what those pictures mean. Therefore, it is possible that our current symbols to mark radioactive sites, the yellow black sign, will be interpreted as an invitation to explore the area, rather than to keep away from it,” the scholar said.The issue is especially important for