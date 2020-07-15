On the mend: Israeli actor Lior Halfon leaves hospital for corona hotel

Actor Lior Halfon has left Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera where he was being treated for coronavirus . In a Facebook video he said, “I feel better, thank God. I am at a coronavirus hotel and now, I just have to wait for the disease to get out of me completely.”

Halfon had been in the hospital for about two-and-a-half weeks. He said in the video that he was “silenced due to severe coughs” from the virus.

He noted the irony that his mother’s last name is “Coronio,” which is corona in Spanish.

“Crazy,” he said. “Thank you very much for everything. I hope I will get stronger and get back to my family in Binyamin as soon as possible.”

Halfon, 47, posted over the weekend about the severity of the coronavirus from his sick bed at Hillel Yaffe. In the post, he sharply criticized those that underestimate the severity of coronavirus.