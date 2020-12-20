The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Over 100 doctors sign a letter protesting gov't coronavirus policies

"We insist that the steps taken to handle the coronavirus are dangerous, they have no relation to medicine," the letter concluded.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
DECEMBER 20, 2020 06:43
SHAARE ZEDEK hospital team members at the coronavirus ward, last month. Without institutional cooperation we will not be able to defeat the virus. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
SHAARE ZEDEK hospital team members at the coronavirus ward, last month. Without institutional cooperation we will not be able to defeat the virus.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Over 100 doctors and medical personnel signed a letter in shocking protest of the restrictive measures the government plans to take, N12 reported on Saturday. An organized body of doctors will make in-person announcements on Sunday morning.
"We, the doctors of the State of Israel, heavily protest the restrictions taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including lockdown, curfew, shutting down the education system..." they wrote. "Part of our job is to stop this slippery slope that is robbing individuals of their rights and freedoms."
They insisted that if proper policies, there should be no need to shut down society as it has opened up, that Israel's healthcare system could stand it.
The goal is to provide a voice of reason, based on data and experience, to weigh in on how the coronavirus has been dealt with, while millions of lives are still at stake.
Cases began to rise with the Hanukkah holiday, which saw no new coronavirus restrictions, surpassing 2,500 new cases per day. A few weeks ago, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said they would back harsher restrictions if that were to happen.
That could mean that marketplaces and shops could close, sending store owners into an economic crisis they may not be able to shake.
Some of the doctors who will speak in representation of an emergency council for the coronavirus include Professor Mordechai Shani the Chancellor at the Sheba Fund for Health Services and Research (R.A) at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, and Dr. Bashara Basharat, former director-general of the Scottish Hospital in Nazareth, and current chair of the Society for the Advancement of the Health of the Arab Population, among others.
"We insist that the steps taken to handle the coronavirus are dangerous, they have no relation to medicine," the letter concluded.


Tags doctor hospital Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread COVID-19 Coronavirus Cases Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo EU decision to prohibit kosher, halal slaughter must be reversed -opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Key to changing next Israeli government: Communication with haredim By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by