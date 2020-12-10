The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Over a third of Israelis prefer locally made COVID-19 vaccine to imports

The study was conducted ahead of the DiploTech Global Summit 2020.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 10, 2020 21:18
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative) (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
While the Pfizer coronavirus vaccines have finally begun to arrive in Israel, over a third of Israelis prefer to be vaccinated with a locally-made product rather than one imported, a new study has found.
Conducted by the Geocartography Institute ahead of the first DiploTech Global Summit 2020, the study also found that just 19.5% of Israelis prefer being vaccinated with a solution imported from abroad, such as from US-based Pfizer or UK-based AstraZeneca. Additionally, 45% have no preference at all.
Predominantly, the majority of Israelis who prefer an Israeli-made vaccine are older adults and males, as well as residents of the country's South. In comparison, over half of Jerusalem residents and Sharon residents have no preference, as well as over half of women.
The DiploTech Global Summit 2020 – which the study was performed for, as mentioned – aims to use Israeli innovation to build bridges and will examine how combining diplomacy and technology can help meet the challenge that await in a post-coronavirus world.
And this reflects another finding of the study: An overwhelming majority of Israelis (80%) think hi-tech has a heavy influence on Israel's international standing.
“There is no doubt that Israel’s innovative technology helps build diplomatic bridges and supports our positioning as a 'start-up nation' in the eyes of the world," Israel's former ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said in a statement.
Danon, who is spearheading the DiploTech conference, discussed how in his tenure in the United Nations, he witnessed firsthand the level of admiration many countries have towards Israel for its thriving hi-tech sector.
"I very much anticipate that Israel will be among the first countries to issue a coronavirus vaccine which I hope will further contribute to the positive image and appreciation for the State of Israel."
The conference takes place on December 16, 2020, 6 p.m. Israel time/11 a.m. EST.


Tags Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The danger behind Russia's apparent misunderstanding of Israel, Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by