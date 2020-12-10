Over a third of Israelis prefer locally made COVID-19 vaccine to imports

While the Pfizer coronavirus vaccines have finally begun to arrive in Israel, over a third of Israelis prefer to be vaccinated with a locally-made product rather than one imported, a new study has found.Conducted by the Geocartography Institute ahead of the first DiploTech Global Summit 2020, the study also found that just 19.5% of Israelis prefer being vaccinated with a solution imported from abroad, such as from US-based Pfizer or UK-based AstraZeneca. Additionally, 45% have no preference at all. Predominantly, the majority of Israelis who prefer an Israeli-made vaccine are older adults and males, as well as residents of the country's South. In comparison, over half of Jerusalem residents and Sharon residents have no preference, as well as over half of women.The DiploTech Global Summit 2020 – which the study was performed for, as mentioned – aims to use Israeli innovation to build bridges and will examine how combining diplomacy and technology can help meet the challenge that await in a post-coronavirus world.And this reflects another finding of the study: An overwhelming majority of Israelis (80%) think hi-tech has a heavy influence on Israel's international standing.“There is no doubt that Israel’s innovative technology helps build diplomatic bridges and supports our positioning as a 'start-up nation' in the eyes of the world," Israel's former ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said in a statement. Danon, who is spearheading the DiploTech conference, discussed how in his tenure in the United Nations, he witnessed firsthand the level of admiration many countries have towards Israel for its thriving hi-tech sector.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}"I very much anticipate that Israel will be among the first countries to issue a coronavirus vaccine which I hope will further contribute to the positive image and appreciation for the State of Israel."The conference takes place on December 16, 2020, 6 p.m. Israel time/11 a.m. EST.