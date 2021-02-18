Ozone can work as coronavirus disinfectant - Israeli study

A new study conducted by researchers at Tel Aviv University, Bar Ilan University and Azrieli College has found that Ozone, the gas commonly known in earth's atmosphere, may help kill the coronavirus, according to a joint press release on Wednesday.

Based on pervious studies in relation to COVID-19 and its propensity to remain active on surfaces for several house or says, the researchers demonstrated that ozone, a commonly used anti-bacterial and antiviral agent, can effectively sanitize a surgace after exposure to low concentrations.

The study was led by Dr. Ines Zucker from the School of Mechanical Engineering at the Ivy and Eldar Fleischman Faculty of Engineering and the Porter School of the Environment and Earth Sciences at the Tel Aviv University; Dr. Moshe Dessau from the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine at Bar Ilan University in the Galilee and Dr. Yaal Lester from the Azrieli College in Jerusalem.

The findings of the study were published in the academic journal Environmental Chemistry Letters.

The researchers noted that while ozone is most known for being in the atmosphere and blocking harmful UV rays, it is also a strong oxidant and disinfectant employed in water and wastewater treatment. Using these mechanisms, the researchers replicated the treatment process and killed off the coronavirus.

"Gaseous ozone is generated from oxygen gas by electrical discharge. Now, for the first time, we have managed to prove that it is highly efficient in combating Coronavirus as well", stresses Dr. Zucker.

"Its advantage over common disinfectants (such as alcohol and bleach) is its ability to disinfect objects and aerosols within a room, and not just exposed surfaces, rapidly and with no danger to public health," Dr. Zucker added.

Dr. Zucker noted that this method is disinfectant is inexpensive and with a strong rate of success.