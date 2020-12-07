Palestinian funeral for teen killed by IDF violates COVID-19 measures

Hundreds of Palestinians on Saturday went to the funeral of a teenager killed in clashes with the IDF, violating coronavirus restrictions in the process.Fourteen-year-old Ali Abu Alayya was killed when he was shot by IDF troops in the stomach, after several residents began protesting against settlement construction and land confiscation. “The reports of live-fire use during the riot are not true, and claims about a number of rioters injured and one killed are known,” an IDF spokeswoman said at the time.His body was paraded through the streets of al-Mughayyir on Saturday before his burial, and pictures from the incident showed many of the mourners not wearing face masks.The shooting incident sparked widespread condemnation from the European Union, the United Nations, US officials like Palestinian-American Rep. Rashida Tlaib and from many within Israel, such as Joint List leader Ayman Odeh.The shooting of Abu Alayya was followed later by a civilian security guard shooting a Palestinian man at the Kalandiya crossing for approaching an area not meant for pedestrians.He was reportedly moderately injured, and police are investigating the incident.
Clashes also took place earlier in the Dheishe refugee camp south of Bethlehem on Sunday.Further clashes took place on Monday in Kalandiya, with four Palestinians being shot by undercover Border Police officers. Three of the Palestinians were in serious condition, and were evacuated to Ramallah hospital.Anna Ahronheim, Tovah Lazaroff, Tzvi Joffre and Reuters contributed to this report.