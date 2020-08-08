The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Patients with mental disorders more likely to die from COVID-19 - study

Mental disorders did not increase the risk of getting sick nor the chances of experiencing a “severe” event from the virus.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 8, 2020 20:18
A team of doctors discuss mental health (Illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A team of doctors discuss mental health (Illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
People with mental disorders could be more likely to die from COVID-19, a new preliminary study published on medRxiv has found.
A team of researchers from South Korea performed a cohort study using information from the Korean COVID-19 patient database based on the national health insurance data to evaluate the association between mental disorders and the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus and then experiencing severe outcomes or death.
Mental disorders did not increase the risk of getting sick nor the chances of experiencing a “severe” event from the virus (being hospitalized in an intensive care unit, use of mechanical ventilation or developing acute respiratory distress syndrome). However, they found that once patients with mental disorders caught coronavirus there was an increased likelihood for mortality. Moreover, the mortality risk was significantly higher in patients with mood disorders.
The team evaluated a total of 230,565 patients who had been tested for the novel virus and then 7,077 who had tested positive. Of those diagnosed with coronavirus, some 928 had a record of mental disorders within six months before their first coronavirus test and 26 of those patients died of the disease.
To examine the effect of mental disorders on severity of COVID-19, the group calculated
the percentages of patients who died and experienced severe events among patients who tested positive. They then analyzed the data obtained before and after, matching according to the presence or absence of a mental disorder.
“It is crucial for government and clinical practitioners to identify vulnerable populations and establish specific strategies for prevention and treatment,” the researchers wrote in their paper. “So far, older age, obesity, smoking, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and hypertension have been found as risk factors for COVID-19. However, there is no epidemiological evidence on the effect of mental disorders despite the raised concerns on increased risk of COVID-19 among mentally ill patients.”
It is important to note that this is only a preliminary study and the researchers acknowledge that there could be several reasons beyond the mental disorder diagnosis alone for why these patients could be more likely to succumb to their illness. These reasons include low cognitive ability that could make them less likely to take personal protective action, communication challenges, propensity to stress and potential physicians’ discrimination against them.
Also, the researchers remind that mental illnesses are generally associated with unhealthy lifestyle habits, like use of alcohol or smoking, and low socioeconomic status, both of which would be tied to a worse prognosis.
Finally, some antipsychotic medications are known to weaken the immune system.


Tags Mental Health Coronavirus Coronavirus Cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gamzu intends to open Israel's skies, but so much more needs to be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
With Hezbollah in charge, the destruction of Beirut was matter of time By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Who will replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister? By EHUD OLMERT
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
4 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
5 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by