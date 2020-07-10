Pfizer, BioNTech say vaccine expected to be ready for approval by December

If it receives marketing approval, the companies are preparing to make up to 100 million doses by the end of 2020 and another 1.2 billion doses by the end of 2021 at sites in Germany and the United States, Reuters reported last week.

The drug is one of 17 being tested on humans in a frantic global race to find a vaccine the world is counting on to end a pandemic that has infected 10.5 million people and killed more than half a million so far.

BioNTech and Pfizer did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.