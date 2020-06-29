The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Prominent deaths linked to the coronavirus pandemic

Below is a list of some of the prominent people whose deaths were linked to COVID-19.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 29, 2020 01:18
French cemetary (photo credit: REUTERS)
French cemetary
(photo credit: REUTERS)
One of the patriarchs of jazz. Libya's rebel prime minister. The Chinese doctor reprimanded for issuing an early warning about the novel coronavirus. Below is a list of some of the prominent people whose deaths were linked to COVID-19.
Patricia Bosworth, the U.S. writer and actor who starred alongside Audrey Hepburn in "The Nun's Story" in 1959, died on April 2, aged 86.
Tim Brooke-Taylor, a stalwart of British comedy best known for the 1970s TV show "The Goodies," died on April 12, aged 79.
Manu Dibango, the Cameroon-born singer and saxophonist who recorded the hit track "Soul Makossa" in 1972, died in France on March 24, aged 86.
Pape Diouf, the former president of Ligue 1 soccer club Olympique de Marseille, died aged 68 on March 31. The Senegalese national who moved to Marseille as a teenager died in Dakar.
Annie Glenn, philanthropist and the widow of pioneering astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, died aged 100 on May 19 at a Minnesota nursing home.
Dave Greenfield, keyboard player for the British rock group The Stranglers died on May 3, aged 71. He wrote the music for "Golden Brown," the band's biggest hit.
Roy Horn, the magician who starred alongside Siegfried Fischbacher in a popular, long-running Las Vegas act built around rare tigers, died on May 8, aged 75.
Mahmoud Jibril, who abandoned Muammar Gaddafi to become Libya's rebel prime minister during the 2011 revolution, died in Cairo on April 5. He was interim leader until the country held its first free elections in four decades in 2012.
Lee Konitz, the U.S. saxophonist who pioneered "cool" jazz, died on April 15, aged 92. He cut albums with Miles Davis, pianist Bill Evans, sax player Gerry Mulligan and bassist Charles Mingus among many others.
Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for issuing an early warning about the disease, died on Feb 7. The ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the outbreak, said he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Ellis Marsalis, one of the patriarchs of jazz as the father of Branford, Wynton, Delfeayo and Jason and a great pianist in his own right, died on April 1 aged 85.
Terrence McNally, the Tony award-winning playwright known for plays including "Love! Valor! Compassion!" and the musical version of "Kiss of the Spider Woman," died on March 24, aged 81.
John Prine, the Grammy-winning singer who wrote his early songs in his head while delivering mail and later emerged from Chicago's folk revival scene in the 1970s to become one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, died on April 7, aged 73.
Sergio Rossi, the Italian luxury shoemaker, died on April 2. He was in his 80s.
Luis Sepúlveda, the Chilean author best known for his book "The Old Man Who Read Love Stories," died in Spain on April 16, aged 70.
Ken Shimura, one of Japan's best-known comedians, died on March 29, aged 70.


Tags death Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Legitimate protest By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by