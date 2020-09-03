Public laboratory workers ask for increased wages, hearing underway

The hearing between the striking workers from the Association of Biochemists, Microbiologists and Laboratory Workers and representatives of the Finance Ministry on Thursday at the Labor Court in Bat Yam, is on a second break as Judge Ariela Gilzer Katz weighs the Finance Ministry's request for an injunction to force the workers to back on the job. She made repeated requests to the state representatives for accurate salary data for the workers. The Finance Ministry has stated what the workers' salaries are in statements released to the press but the workers say these are incorrect. The strike is currently in its fifth day. The public laboratory workers are asking for an increase in wages. Workers say they have been overloaded with work in recent months due to efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus testing and testing that is considered life saving is continuing during the strike but tests for elective surgeries and other non-essential tests are not being carried out. Esther Admon, chairwoman of the lab workers’ union, said at the hearing that the Finance Ministry has not been acting responsibly and did not take the workers' representatives seriously, similar to the atmosphere of indifference in a labor conflict in 2016.Two hundred lab workers demonstrated at the prime minister's residence on Tuesday. On Wednesday night the Finance Ministry requested an injunction from the Labor Court to send them back on the job.
