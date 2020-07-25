The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Rate of sperm donation skyrockets amid coronavirus pandemic in Israel

Private sperm banks saw an increase in donation 15-30%, while public banks in hospitals saw a jump in donations of between 100-300%.

By CELIA JEAN  
JULY 25, 2020 17:29
Babies (Illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Babies (Illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
In line with the the vast unemployment rise following the coronavirus outbreak in Israel, the rate of sperm donation has also has risen as unemployed men from all backgrounds are looking for ways to make money. 
Many men ranging in background anywhere from former soldiers who haven't been able to find work since their unfortunately timed release from the IDF amid the pandemic to hi-tech workers put on unpaid leave have started to donate their sperm as a way to make at least some kind of financial income during the current economic and health crises. So many in fact, that the rate of donation in both private and public hospitals has risen between 100%-300%, according to an N12 report.
The initial coronavirus lockdown in Israel caused many businesses to close down, leading to the high unemployment rates and thus the phenomenon of heightened donation rates. However, sperm banks themselves were closed during the lockdown, mainly due to lockdown restrictions and fears the virus could be transmitted via sperm
It wasn't until after sperm banks reopened that they saw an increase in donations. Private sperm banks saw an increase in donation  of 15-30%, while public banks in hospitals saw a jump in donations of between 100-300%.
“From our perspective, this is a good thing that allows us to give our patients a large choice of donors, and not fewer than a sperm bank in a private medical center,” said Dr. Ofer Feinro, manager of a hospital sperm bank. “Our goal as a public medical institution is to give to our patients the best service possible and the increase in the number of donors is a significant help.”
In a private sperm bank, a donor can make up to NIS 1,500 per donation depending on the donors credentials, such as education level, parental background, and military experience, according to the N12 report. In a public sperm bank a donor receives NIS 600, tax free, per donation. However, donors have the option of donating up to twice a week, giving public sperm banks donors the ability to make upwards of about NIS 4,800 a month.
"For just a few minutes of 'work' I can easily earn NIS 3,000 a month or more without much effort," Alon, 25, told N12. "It's a great way to make money during this period in which I'm unemployed," he added. 
Before the pandemic, Alon was working as restaurant cook in Haifa but then racked up tens of thousands in debts after being laid off during the initial lockdown period leading him to moved back with his parents. In his search for a source of income, in order to survive financially, Alon came across an ad published at Rambam Hospital looking for sperm donors for the hospital's sperm bank.
"I know of many young people who came into a lot of debt because of the coronavirus, and decided to donate sperm at the private sperm banks or the hospitals so they would have money to pay off debts to survive this terrible time,” Alon added.
A Tel Aviv University student, 26, said that he had been given the idea to donate by a friend. 
"I had never before been exposed to sperm banks. A good friend said I could join him to donate sperm and said it really paid off. For every donation, I can make NIS 1,000, NIS 1,500, which is better than nothing. At least I have a secure income so I don’t go broke and can pay rent,” the sudent said.
While unemployment may be the main reason attributed to the increase, Feinro also offers another explanation.
"Another reason besides the difficult economic situation that caused the increase in the number of sperm donors is also a campaign we did on the matter to encourage young people to donate sperm," he said. 
"It allows us to do in-depth genetic testing beyond the basic tests that we are required to do according to Health Ministry procedures," he added. 
According to Feinro, a basic test costs a patient about NIS 700 and a premium test costs double that, at NIS 1,400, while in private hospitals tests can cost upwards of thousands of shekels. 
"The increase in donations allows the option to give our patients the basic and expensive treatment at relatively relatively cheap prices from private sperm banks when they receive the same service and treatment," Feinro concluded. 


Tags israel unemployment male fertility Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gay conversion therapy and elections: Time to decide By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gov't must learn: 'Shoot, don't talk' to accomplish annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Going batty in times of corona and politicking By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu won't let any coronavirus czar succeed By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
4 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
5 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by