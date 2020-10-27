The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Research finds new causes, possible treatments for acute liver failure

Acute liver failure progresses rapidly and leads to death in 80% of cases when an emergency transplant is not performed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 01:42
German doctors perform liver surgery in Hamburg (photo credit: REUTERS)
German doctors perform liver surgery in Hamburg
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A new study from the Weizmann Institute of Science, published in Nature Medicine, has found new subsets of cells and signals from the gut microbiome and the diseased liver that contribute to acute liver failure.
The researchers, who work in the labs of Profs. Eran Elinav and Ido Amit in the Immunology Department, hope that this and other research findings will contribute to new treatments for the condition. 
Acute liver failure progresses rapidly and leads to death in 80% of cases when an emergency transplant is not performed. The leading cause of acute liver failure in the developed world is acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol, overdose. 
Researchers found new cell subsets that were activated as acute liver failure progressed in mice. They also found that signals from the gut microbiome were regulating the activation. Administering wide-spectrum antibiotics alleviated some of the symptoms of the liver failure in mice and inducing liver failure in mice with no gut microbiome caused less severe liver failure. 
The researchers then analyzed human patients and found similarities between human and mouse liver failure. This leads researchers to believe that the findings in mice could be translated to a human treatment. 
“Such knowledge could lead to a new treatment option for this cureless and devastating disorder,” said Elinav. 
The research was led by Dr. Aleksandra Kolodziejczyk, a postdoctoral fellow in Elinav’s lab. in collaboration with Dr. Amir Shlomai of the Liver Institute, Rabin Medical Center. and other scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science. 


Tags health weizmann institute research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus pandemic is a marathon, not a race By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The haredim within Israel’s democratic society - analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Kanievsky's actions close to organized civil disobedience campaign By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
2 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
3 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by