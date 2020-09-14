Rosh Hashanah in the shadow of coronavirus: Outline for prayer services

In open areas: Capsules of up to 20 people The following is a special outline for High Holiday prayers, approved by the government:Capsules of up to 20 people

In closed structures:



Red zones: Prayer shall be permitted in closed structures in groups of up to 10 people. The permitted number of groups in a closed area shall be a function of the number of entrances to the structure. The first two entrances multiplied by three and each additional entrance multiplied by two, on condition that the ratio of one person per four square meters of space of the place is maintained.

Red zones: Prayer shall be permitted in closed structures in groups of up to 10 people. The permitted number of groups in a closed area shall be a function of the number of entrances to the structure. The first two entrances multiplied by three and each additional entrance multiplied by two, on condition that the ratio of one person per four square meters of space of the place is maintained.

For example, in a house of prayer in a red zone that is 250 square meters in size and has two entrances – it will be possible to pray in six capsules of 10 people each. Ten people in each capsule, two entrances times three yields 60 people for the structure, while maintaining the ratio of one person per four square meters of space. In a structure of 500 square meters with five entrances, 12 capsules of 10 people each shall be permitted to pray. In a structure of 70 square meters with one entrance, one capsule of 10 people shall be permitted to pray due to the limitations of the place.

In all other zones: Prayer shall be permitted in groups of up to 25 people. The permitted number of groups in a closed space shall be double the number of entrances to the structure on condition that the ratio of one person per four square meters of space of the place is maintained.

For example, in a house of prayer in a yellow area that is 400 square meters in size and which has two entrance doors, it shall be permitted to have four capsules of 25 people each (25 people in each capsule, two entrances multiplied by two, yields 100 people in the structure while maintaining the ratio of one person per 4 square meters of space.

