Russia approves Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for people over 60

Russia on Saturday approved its main COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60, Russian news agencies cited the health ministry as saying.People over 60 have thus far been excluded from Russia's national inoculation program, as the shot was tested on this age group separately. Russia began rolling out the Sputnik V vaccine as part of a national inoculation program in early December as the final, phase III trial continued in the capital at the same time.It began inoculating small numbers of people in high-risk groups soon after, at the same time launching a large-scale, final-stage trial in the capital. The rollout ramped up this month and more than 200,000 Russians have now received the shot.
