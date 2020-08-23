The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Sheba, Allscripts team up to improve patient care, promote innovation

The 2,000-bed hospital will now add a new lab specifically focused on promoting innovation to its already all-inclusive campus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 23, 2020 02:31
Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer (photo credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)
Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer
(photo credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)
Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer has partnered up with healthcare information technology firm Allscript to improve patient care with artificial intelligence (AI) technology and promote innovation in healthcare, the two companies announced in a press release last week.
The acceleration of AI technology is being done through the hospital's innovation arm, ARC Innovation Center, as part of its aim to transform healthcare by the year 2030.
The partnership builds on the relationship Allscripts already has with Sheba, which is one of the largest hospitals in Israel and was ranked by Newsweek as the No. 9 hospital worldwide. Currently, the medical center uses the Allscripts dbMotion Solution in order to harmonize patient data. However, the 2,000-bed hospital will now add a new lab specifically focused on promoting innovation to its already all-inclusive campus.
In addition, a space for researchers and developers will be able to access Allscripts' open system, while Sheba's staff and Israeli start-ups will provide assistance with focusing on healthcare information technology innovation while also looking for new idea and initiatives. This includes a future electornic health record encompassing home hospitalization medical data.
"Our partnership with Allscripts will provide a significant boost to start-ups and clinicians as they build new capabilities into Allscripts solutions through their unique Open platforms," Sheba chief medical officer, chief innovation officer and deputy director-general Dr. Eyal Zimlichman explained. "With the need in rapid changes these days, we need a leader like Allscripts who's agile, open and connected to the needs of patients, clinicians and governments."
“Sheba Medical Center is an exemplar for successful healthcare delivery. Allscripts is proud to advance our partnership even further through the ARC initiative,” Allscripts CEO Paul M. Black explained.
“Creating an environment that encourages collaboration between some of the brightest minds in healthcare information technology speaks to our commitment to continuously innovate, capitalizing on our 13 year commitment to an Open platform, and our long standing belief to include the best minds to advance and best meet the needs of providers and patients across the globe.”


Tags health hospital sheba medical center innovation Healthcare System
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli public is right to express outrage over Eilat rape By JPOST EDITORIAL
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The Abraham Accord’s splendid past By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': How will the Israel-UAE deal affect all involved? By EHUD OLMERT
Isi Leibler Dershowitz, the #MeToo movement and the rule of law – opinion By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by