Sheba, Allscripts team up to improve patient care, promote innovation

Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer has partnered up with healthcare information technology firm Allscript to improve patient care with artificial intelligence (AI) technology and promote innovation in healthcare, the two companies announced in a press release last week.The acceleration of AI technology is being done through the hospital's innovation arm, ARC Innovation Center, as part of its aim to transform healthcare by the year 2030. The partnership builds on the relationship Allscripts already has with Sheba, which is one of the largest hospitals in Israel and was ranked by Newsweek as the No. 9 hospital worldwide. Currently, the medical center uses the Allscripts dbMotion Solution in order to harmonize patient data. However, the 2,000-bed hospital will now add a new lab specifically focused on promoting innovation to its already all-inclusive campus.In addition, a space for researchers and developers will be able to access Allscripts' open system, while Sheba's staff and Israeli start-ups will provide assistance with focusing on healthcare information technology innovation while also looking for new idea and initiatives. This includes a future electornic health record encompassing home hospitalization medical data."Our partnership with Allscripts will provide a significant boost to start-ups and clinicians as they build new capabilities into Allscripts solutions through their unique Open platforms," Sheba chief medical officer, chief innovation officer and deputy director-general Dr. Eyal Zimlichman explained. "With the need in rapid changes these days, we need a leader like Allscripts who's agile, open and connected to the needs of patients, clinicians and governments."“Sheba Medical Center is an exemplar for successful healthcare delivery. Allscripts is proud to advance our partnership even further through the ARC initiative,” Allscripts CEO Paul M. Black explained.“Creating an environment that encourages collaboration between some of the brightest minds in healthcare information technology speaks to our commitment to continuously innovate, capitalizing on our 13 year commitment to an Open platform, and our long standing belief to include the best minds to advance and best meet the needs of providers and patients across the globe.”