Sheba announces COVID-19 innovation collaboration with Houston Methodist

Sheba Medical Center , Tel Hashomer announced it will be collaborating with Houston Methodist, one of the largest medical centers in the United States, on new medical innovation projects.

“We are honored and excited to enhance our image as a hospital without boundaries that is also renowned for our global impact, with the medical prowess of Houston Methodist,” said Yoel Har-Even, director of Sheba International. “We will tackle a myriad of pressing medical issues. And I am sure that together we will Accelerate the Redesign of healthcare through Collaboration, which is the acronym (ARC) of our world-renowned innovation center.”

The partnership was orchestrated by the Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest, which is based in Houston, in the shadow of COVID-19

Both Sheba and Houston Methodist have been international leaders throughout the pandemic in patient care, education and research. Sheba even established a “Corona Hub” at its ARC, which served as an innovation center focused on finding technological models to help predict deterioration from the coronavirus. Hundreds of new ideas came from that hub.

Houston Methodist is a multidisciplinary academic medical center ranked by US News & World Report as one of the top 20 hospitals in the United States for patient care and safety.

“Health care knows no boundaries,” said Cathy Easter, president and CEO of Houston Methodist Global Health Care Services. “Learning from one another, particularly during these challenging times, is vital.”