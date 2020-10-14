The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Sheba partners with New Jersey's Holy Name Medical Center for innovation

Holy Name is the first hospital in the US to use placenta cell therapy and first worldwide to use Regeneron's anti-spike antibodies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 21:04
Sheba Medical Center campus (photo credit: Courtesy)
Sheba Medical Center campus
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Sheba Medical Center announced a partnership with New Jersey's Holy Name Medical Center to develop new solutions in the fields of digital health and telemedicine.
Chosen for its history and focus on innovation, the New Jersey hospital was the first from its state to partner with Sheba's Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate (ARC) Innovation Program which seamlessly connects innovators, scientists, developers, investors, entrepreneurs, corporations, and academia to lead and implement global change in healthcare.
Holy Name also boasts a reputation for stellar response efforts to the coronavirus pandemic, which includes a cutting-edge treatment portfolio, being the country's first hospital to use placenta cell therapy and first worldwide to use Regeneron's anti-spike antibodies.
“Holy Name has always been at the forefront of global healthcare innovation so that our patients have access to the tomorrow’s treatments – today," said Holy Name Medical Center president and CEO Michael Maron in a statement.
"Working in tandem with Sheba will enable us to participate in an open collaboration with world leaders in global healthcare innovation, all of us working together to find new and innovative ways to deliver patient care.”
The Holy Name team working on the collaboration will be led by assistant vice president of clinical development Dr. Ravit Barkama.
“We are enthusiastic about integrating Holy Name into our renowned start-up ecosystem in order to collaborate on unique digital healthcare solutions that will benefit patients in New Jersey," said Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, Sheba’s chief innovation officer who oversees the ARC Innovation Center.
"We welcome the opportunity to engage with recognized healthcare professionals such as Holy Name,”


