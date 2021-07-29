The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Should Israeli children be vaccinated against COVID in their schools?

Offering vaccination in schools is something the country has done for decades and it has played a key role in maintaining high vaccination rates

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 29, 2021 19:19
A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
As the Delta variant surges across the country only weeks before the 2021-2022 school year is supposed to begin, a debate has erupted over whether or not the coronavirus vaccine should be available for children over 12 in their schools.
So far, 34% of teens and youth under the age of 20 have been fully vaccinated, according to the Health Ministry.

The matter came to the forefront this week after the Health Ministry reportedly expressed interest in offering COVID vaccination at schools, like it does with routine vaccines, and Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton and the Teachers Association opposed the move.

“Anyone who can, go out and get vaccinated, but doing so at school is a crime,” Shasha-Biton said Wednesday night in an interview with Channel 12.

In response, former Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov called her statements “disturbing and very dangerous”
on Twitter and said that the minister knows very well that no one is going to force children or anyone else to get vaccinated without parental consent.

Just like the Health and Education ministries, medical professionals are also divided on the subject.

“In general, we should enable vaccination everywhere, including in schools,” Prof. Hagai Levine, the former chairman of the
Association of Public Health Physicians, told The Jerusalem Post.

According to him, vaccinating teens against the virus protects them well from developing what could become a serious disease, reduces the risk of spreading coronavirus among the public and increases the chance that the economy will stay open and kids will remain in school.

Last year, Israeli students learned from home more than in any other OECD country.
Levine said offering vaccination in schools is something the country has done for decades and it has played a key role in maintaining high vaccination rates among Israel’s youth. He stressed that the bigger question was not if children should be vaccinated in schools but when and how.
“We are now in July,” Levine said, “we need to get children vaccinated now. Don’t wait for the first of September.”
He noted that due to the Jewish holidays there are very few school days in September and therefore the country should be investing in making vaccination complexes more accessible before the school year starts on late afternoons and Saturdays.
In contrast, Aviv Segev, who directs a psychiatric emergency room at a hospital in the center of the country, said that he believes this specific vaccine should not be administered in schools.
“The coronavirus vaccine is not like regular vaccines,” Segev told the Post. “It is not similar in terms of its certification and there is still a debate as to whether or not it is even required [for children] at all.
“But more importantly,” he continued, “the public climate at present is such that it could lead to significant social pressure on children to get vaccinated against their will.”
To his belief, if children are not getting inoculated it is because their parents don’t want them to. If all of their friends are getting the jab in the school auditorium and they are not, “they could feel pulled between their parents and their peers.”
Aviv described a scenario in which an unvaccinated child could catch coronavirus next year and he would be blamed for it because he did not get vaccinated, even though some people who did get vaccinated still test positive for the virus.
“But it would feel like they had not done whatever they could have,” he said. The issue is “too sensitive” and it should be “disconnected from the education system.
“Our children suffered enough blows in the last year,” Aviv continued. “There is no reason to add another reason for children to feel rejected or humiliated.”
The Association of Public Health Physicians also made a statement: “We are troubled by the conflicted discourse on the sensitive issue of child vaccination against coronavirus in schools... Children’s health also includes protection against other infectious diseases and the creation of a safe and protected environment that allows for stability and emotional support.”


Tags school Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Roni Daniel: Israel's melting pot personified - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by