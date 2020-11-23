The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Six in 10 Americans are willing to receive COVID-19 vaccinations - Gallup

The willingness of Americans to accept an approved vaccination has positively improved since Pfizer/BioNTech SE and Moderna made announcements regarding their positive large-scale trials.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 12:52
Hadassah-University Medical Center doctors administer the country's COVID-19 vaccine (photo credit: HADASSAH)
Hadassah-University Medical Center doctors administer the country's COVID-19 vaccine
(photo credit: HADASSAH)
Almost six in 10 (58%) United States citizens would agree to get vaccinated for COVID-19 if an FDA-approved immunization was available today at no cost, according to a recent Gallup poll.
The willingness of Americans to accept an approved vaccination has positively improved since Pfizer/BioNTech SE and Moderna made announcements that both of their vaccine candidates surpassed the efficacy benchmarks set out by researchers for their respective studies – raising the percentage of Americans approving by 8% from Gallup's earlier poll in September, which showed that only half of Americans were willing to receive an inoculation.
Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE reported final trial results that showed the vaccine was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 with no major safety concerns. Moderna has said its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second developer to report results that far exceeded expectations after Pfizer and BioNTech.
AstraZeneca said on Monday that its vaccine for the novel coronavirus, developed along with the University of Oxford, could be around 90% effective using a single-dose regimen - making it the third company or partnership to announce its success.
The most recent Gallup poll took place between October 19 and November 1, when the US was reporting close to 100,000 new cases of coronavirus and over 1,000 deaths daily. The situation has not improved, as America leads the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every 12 deaths reported daily worldwide, and has reported over 100,000 new cases daily since November 8 with the number increasing with each report. 

WHILE THE prospect of effective vaccines has brought new hope to a pandemic-weary nation, public distrust of inoculations runs high. However, the positive change in willingness to receive a vaccine has improved enough to land "those for" in the majority, and has been on a positive slope since July, where only 34% were willing to be vaccinated. the 42% who still refuse will be an issue for the US government in achieving public compliance with regard to vaccine recommendations, and could provide a myriad of public health issues down the line.
By group, 69% of Democrats say that they will accept and receive a COVID-19 vaccine if one was available today, compared to just 53% who claimed they would in September - showing a positive change for those for within the party. 
However, Republicans remain unwavered by the recent announcements, and have remained stagnant standing with roughly half refusing to be inoculated if given the opportunity.
Although Democrats and Republicans were within four percentage points of one another back in September - which Gallup believes could be caused by "worries that a vaccine would be rushed out prior to the presidential election, without adequate clinical testing to ensure its safety" - the more recent numbers are more indicative of the separation with the country, as Republicans have been consistently less likely to get a vaccine since Gallup first raised the issue in July. Democrats and Republicans, however, do share the belief that the timeline is rushed, with 26% of Republicans reporting that as their reasoning for refusal.
Though distrust runs high within the Republican party as is, with one-in-five sharing their skepticism of vaccines in general, compared to 2% of Democrats and 14% of independents.

Gallup shared another highlighted increase, that being in adults aged 45-64. In September, only 36% of those in this age group were willing to get vaccinated. In the most recent poll, that number jumped up to 49% although the group still remains the least likely to get vaccinated based on response.
There were also 10 point percentage increases reported among women and those without a college degree. However, men are still more likely to get vaccinate with 61% of men reported they would do so, compared to 54% of women - in September those numbers stood at 56% and 44% respectively.
With regard to reasoning behind the decision not to get vaccinated, 37% of Americans claim its due to the rushed timeline - not necessarily being able to trust the product that will be released. A separate 26% want to confirm the vaccine is safe, and essentially use the first wave of those inoculated as unofficial guinea pigs. Some 12% don't trust vaccines in general and 10% would like to study its efficacy before taking it themselves. Some 15% cite miscellaneous reasoning, some claiming its been politicized which compromises its safety and others categorically stating it's not necessary.
"Even before the announcements made by Pfizer and BioNTech on Nov. 9 and by Moderna on Nov. 16 about the development of highly effective vaccines for COVID-19, Americans were already more willing to get a vaccine than they were in September. The recent increase is primarily due to a jump in willingness among Democrats," Gallup said in its analysis. "However, Americans overall are still less likely than they were earlier this year to say they'd get a COVID-19 vaccine."
"Four in 10 remain unwilling to get a vaccine, indicating public health officials face an uphill climb in convincing a good share of the public to do so," it added. "A longer period of development and clinical testing may help to address three of the four most common reasons for hesitancy among those who are unwilling. However, convincing the 12% of Americans who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine due to a general distrust of vaccines may prove more difficult."
Based on research, Gallup estimates that if the vaccine has a 2021 release date and holds FDA approval that health and government officials will have a better chance of convince more Americans to follow vaccine recommendations.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Moderna Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rabbis make welcome call for Jewish unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by