Sorrel Medical partners with tier-one pharmaceutical company

Sorrel Medical – a company born in 2015 out of the Eitan Group subsidiary Q Core Medical, with headquarters in Netanya and a business development team in Pennsylvania - has entered a strategic partnership with a tier-one pharmaceutical company to develop its wearable drug injection delivery device, the company announced on Tuesday.These biologics, used primarily in oncology and cardiology treatments, have a higher viscosity and larger volumes than chemically synthesized drugs, and so require an alternative delivery system to traditional hand-held injectors. While a number of companies have been actively developing wearable drug delivery devices, these did not address the key challenges of wearable drug delivery – namely of providing a solution that does not interfere with a pharmaceutical company’s processes and allows them to use a primary container (containing the drug within the device) of their own choosing, while simultaneously providing an easy-to-use system that will encourage patient adherence to treatment.The partnership itself will include molecular development initiatives, creating compounds configurable to Sorrel's wearable device. Sorrel’s solution is a device that is prefilled and preloaded with medication, enabling pharma companies to maintain the drug’s quality and sterility, while reducing costs and time-to-market.Sorrel also designed their device to be primary container agnostic, providing drug developers the freedom to use the primary container of their own choice, which would further reduce complexities and time-to-market.The prefilled and preloaded device also addresses the constant challenge of ensuring that patients keep to their treatment routines by providing a reliable and easy-to-use system. Patients receive their device ready-to-use, without having to purchase medication separately and manually fill the device themselves. This enhances the overall patient experience and reduces the risk of medication errors to encourage patient adherence to therapy.Sorrel’s device is easily attached to the patient’s body via a sticker patch. Multiple smart sensors and a series of internal system checks – as well as visual, audio and tactile indicators – guarantee successful self-administration. With one press of a button, medication is injected subcutaneously, and the patient is free to go about their daily routines throughout the infusion process. When the treatment is finished, the device alerts the user, who simply removes and disposes of it.“With the changing nature of injectable drugs, including the proliferation of biologics with higher volumes and viscosities, the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies are looking to device makers for safe, versatile and easy-to-use devices,” said CEO of Sorrel Medical Andrei Yosef, PhD. “Combining our platform approach to development with our partner’s extensive expertise in pharmaceutical formulation and market penetration, we can provide solutions that enhance the self-administration experience while encouraging patient adherence to treatments.”
Hillel Fuld and Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.
