The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Student invents program to let deaf people see speech in text bubbles

“Even teachers who are a little wary of hi-tech enjoyed it.”

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 26, 2020 19:13
Dalik Samkai presenting Blubbles to his classmates in the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design, August 2020. (photo credit: DANIEL HANOCH)
Dalik Samkai presenting Blubbles to his classmates in the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design, August 2020.
(photo credit: DANIEL HANOCH)
Industrial designer Dalik Samkai, who was diagnosed with hearing loss when he was 17 years old, decided to use the skills he acquired at the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design to create Blubbles, an augmented reality (AG) solution that allows people to see the faces of those around them and read their spoken words as if they were text balloons in a comic strip.
“My dad also suffers from hearing loss and wears a hearing aid,” Samkai said. “I saw him not being able to keep track of the conversation during Shabbat meals and thought to myself, hey, there’s nothing wrong with his vision, right?”
Blubbles is built on a Google Application Programming Interface (API), which allows the program to recognize human speech and offer a text version of it. While he was bouncing around ideas with friends, Samkai thought of combining that tool with facial recognition. This allows people using Blubbles at the dinner table or in a classroom to follow everything as they read it in a bubble.
While the program is not perfect and contains spelling mistakes, the concept worked when Samkai presented it as his graduation thesis a few weeks ago. Blubbles is shown at the current students’ projects exhibition at the academy.
“Everybody liked the idea of a technical solution that offers help,” he said. “Even teachers who are a little wary of hi-tech enjoyed it.”
“Society looks at glasses as fashionable but sees hearing aids as a sign of disability, which is wrong,” Samkai said. “So I thought, why not solve a hearing problem in a visual way? After all, 64% of those who are hard of hearing are unhappy with their hearing aids. I myself didn’t want to wear one in the past because of the stigma.”
“The AG solution is not meant to replace hearing aids,” he said. “It’s meant to offer one more option in case they aren’t enough.”
Readers who wish to learn more about Blubbles can contact Dalik Samkai at: daliksamkai@gmail.com


Tags israel tech bezalel academy deaf
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The time has come for Western allies to stand up to Turkey By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy A quarantine reading list for the gap year By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Hezbollah’s genocidal chemicals ignite Lebanon By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Israeli rape victims need to know: You’re not to blame, you’re not alone By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 Saudi FM says no ties with Israel until peace with Palestinians
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan al-Saud attends the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by