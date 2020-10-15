Supergum might be forced to shut down its COVID-19 mask production line in November unless the government decides it is in the national interest to secure it, CEO Yaniv Hadad said on Thursday.

Able to produce between ten and fifteen million masks per month , the production line was created, at the request of the State of Israel, by shipping machinery from China and training roughly 75 workers to operate it. The masks are produced by Supergum’s daughter company Safetech, which normally makes gas masks and protective gear for the IDF. They contain three layers of protection and filter 98% of inhaled content, Hadad explained.

“To produce them, I buy material produced in Dimona that goes through a special treatment to make it extra soft for human skin, since they usually use it to make baby diapers," he points out, “clients who use our masks always say it’s more pleasant to wear than other masks, and so they keep it on for much longer.”

“I’m not trying to compete with China in the private market.” Hadad said. “They can sell a mask for 20 agorot and I need to ask for 40 agorot. What I am saying is that the state asked me to step in and answer this need, and now it is morally obligated to purchase from me.

I invested millions to set up this production line. What will happen in November when the orders run out?” he asked. When winter sets in, it is more likely that demand for masks will increase due to the novel coronavirus and the common cold.

The Supergum website is full of comments written by workers of the Health and Defense ministries saying the mask is of superb quality. "The mask is pleasant, comfortable, airy and easy to use," a nurse wrote. They don't itch and are a "source of pride for Israeli industry," a hospital staff member tells the company. Texts also came from dentists and security guards.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the various ministries to purchase Israeli-made goods and services whenever possible in July. "We regret to say that we don't see the instruction of the prime minister taking place on the ground," Hadad wrote in a public letter to Economy Minister Amir Peretz and other government officials on Sunday.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

"The various government offices are buying imported masks, and the annual budget... which stands at tens of billions of shekels, benefits Chinese and other manufacturers while the Israeli industry is standing at the edge of the abyss," the letter warns.

Hadad points out that “in India, they protect local industry by ensuring the state will purchase Indian-made services and goods in tenders up to $25 million. What’s our policy – to throw money away? To give a person NIS 7,000 when he could come work for me [if I can keep production going]?”

The line currently employed 75 workers. The Economy Ministry didn’t respond to questions asked by the Post by press time.