Three people in Bet Mishan nursing home test positive for coronavirus

One resident and two employees of the Bet Mishan nursing home in Beersheba tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.The resident, according to the nursing home's management, was residing in the independent living wing, while the employees were a cleaning worker and a maintenance worker, respectively.attempted to get help but was ignored by the nursing home staff.Police shortly thereafter opened an investigation into reports of medical malpractice in Mishan after families who lost loved ones due to coronavirus while in Mishan announced that they were planning on suing the institution.All residents, both treated and employees, were immediately sent into complete isolation until the end of the epidemiological investigation at the very least.Some members of the management team of the nursing home were also sent to isolation after coming into contact with the maintenance employee.This comes after another employee of the nursing home had tested positive for the virus on Monday. Residents were told that those living in the nursing wing of the facility would be re-tested on Sunday.In the first round of coronavirus at the nursing home, 14 residents died of the novel COVID-19 after dozens had contracted the virus.During that first wave, numerous families of residents who had died of coronavirus after contracting it at Mishan said that it is a case of serious neglect by the facility.The family of 97-year-old Holocaust survivor Shimon Reinzilber, for example, said that the foreign worker who they had hired to care for him