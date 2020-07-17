The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Three people in Bet Mishan nursing home test positive for coronavirus

The nursing home saw 14 fatalities in the first wave of coronavirus in the spring.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JULY 17, 2020 21:30
Elderly hand (illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Elderly hand (illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
One resident and two employees of the Bet Mishan nursing home in Beersheba tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.
The resident, according to the nursing home's management, was residing in the independent living wing, while the employees were a cleaning worker and a maintenance worker, respectively.
All residents, both treated and employees, were immediately sent into complete isolation until the end of the epidemiological investigation at the very least.
Some members of the management team of the nursing home were also sent to isolation after coming into contact with the maintenance employee.
This comes after another employee of the nursing home had tested positive for the virus on Monday. Residents were told that those living in the nursing wing of the facility would be re-tested on Sunday.
In the first round of coronavirus at the nursing home, 14 residents died of the novel COVID-19 after dozens had contracted the virus.
During that first wave, numerous families of residents who had died of coronavirus after contracting it at Mishan said that it is a case of serious neglect by the facility.
The family of 97-year-old Holocaust survivor Shimon Reinzilber, for example, said that the foreign worker who they had hired to care for him attempted to get help but was ignored by the nursing home staff.
Police shortly thereafter opened an investigation into reports of medical malpractice in Mishan after families who lost loved ones due to coronavirus while in Mishan announced that they were planning on suing the institution.


Tags medicine Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel nursing home
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The pros and cons of the coronavirus aid plan By JPOST EDITORIAL
After the China-Iran deal, why is Israel still working with Beijing? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Beyond Beinart’s states of the mind By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu will soon fade out, and it'll all be over soon enough By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The well-deserved detriment of the anti-Bibi rioters By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
3 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
4 How have Iran's intelligence forces broken down in face of explosions?
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
5 Canadian far-right politician calls for removal of Jews from Canada
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by