To be diagnosed with COVID twice is rare, but more likely for those 65+

A large-scale study on COVID reinfection rates carried out in Denmark has concluded that while most people who caught the virus are still mostly protected from catching it again after six months, chances of reinfection are much higher for the elderly community, according to a report by CNBC.According to the study, those under the age of 65 who recovered from the novel coronavirus have around 80% protection against testing positive for the virus a second time, whereas people above the age of 65 have only 47% protection. The research, carried out last year, was published in The Lancet Wednesday evening. It is the first large-scale study in Denmark on COVID reinfection rates.Findings from other research have reported that only 0.65% of people in general returned a positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test twice. PCR tests are considered the "gold standard" when confirming whether a person has the virus. “The analysis also suggests that people who have had the virus should still be vaccinated, as natural protection – particularly among the elderly – cannot be relied upon,” The Lancet said on Wednesday in a press release.One of Denmark's central strategies to control the spread of the virus is with free, national PCR testing, which is open to anyone regardless of symptoms. The researchers stated that more studies and tests are needed in order to analyze how protection against reinfection might differ regarding different strains of the virus.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}