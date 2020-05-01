Trump: FDA authorizes Remdesivir drug for COVID-19



US President Donald Trump said on Friday the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted authorization to Gilead Sciences Inc for emergency use of its experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir to treat patients with COVID-19.

During a meeting in the Oval Office with Trump, Gilead Chief Executive Daniel O'Day called the move an important first step and said the company was donating 1 million vials of the drug to help patients.





The FDA is able to issue an emergency use authorization (EUA) even in cases when the drug had not passed all the needed tests to obtain FDA approval if it may help treat life threatening illnesses that currently cannot be treated in other ways, The Verge reported.