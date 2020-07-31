Two Israelis found on ship in Cyprus, breaking quarantine measures

Two Israelis were found in Cyprus, having arrived on a ship, without quarantining upon arrival as is demanded.Cypriot police did not charge them with a fine, but they were summoned to court, instead. The Cypriot health authorities took Israel off of their list of "secure" countries in the A rank (the highest rank of security in regard to the coronavirus pandemic) to C due to the rise of infections in the country.The lowering of Israel's rank means that Israelis coming to Cyprus must enter quarantine for two weeks, while those in ranks A and B are not obligated to do so.On Tuesday, Transportation Minister Miri Regev instructed her ministry to procure a plan which would allow Israel to renew flights with a handful of safe countries, including Cyprus.Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, contributed to this report.