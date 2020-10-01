Two minutes to positive? Sheba trialing new antigen coronavirus test

Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer is piloting a new rapid coronavirus test that health officials say “is one way to get Israel out of lockdown .”

The new rapid antigen test, which detects protein portions of the virus, can render results in between two and 15 minutes, and so far has a 100% success for identifying those who are infected, according to Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, head of infectious disease at the hospital.

Around 300 people have been screened using the new tests, which she said were purchased from Korea and Europe. There is also an American version of the testing kit, but Israel does not yet have access to it.

Currently, the trial is being done on doctors who work in the hospital’s department of emergency medicine and some other staff to allow them to come to work, since otherwise they would be holed up at home waiting on results after exposure to the virus.

A PCR test is performed at the same time for control purposes.

The tests have several advantages: They are faster and cheaper than standard PCR tests, and do not require any special technological equipment. Right now, since the test still involves a swabbing, it must be performed by skilled personnel. However, she said that a saliva-based antigen is in the works and then it could be done even at home.

The test is performed by taking a sample from the patient using a swab inserted into a test tube with fluid. In the next step, the extract of the liquid is placed on a test that is similar to a home pregnancy test, and an immediate answer is obtained. The appearance of a single stripe means negative. Two stripes means positive.

Regev-Yochay predicted that the tests will become available on a larger scale within weeks.

Currently, there are three types of tests available: PCR swab tests, serological or antibody tests and antigen tests. PCR tests can take between two and even 12 hours to process and cost three times as much as antigen tests. Antibody tests screen for immunity.

Regev-Yochay said she could envision these types of tests being implemented in red city schools, where 20% of students have immunity and the other 80% could take a quick test in the morning before heading to class.

“I really think this is going to make a change in the way we can handle the pandemic,” she said.