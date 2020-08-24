The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
UAE and Israeli health ministries to cooperate on the coronavirus

"The Emirate health minister is a true partner of Israel," Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said.

By HANNAH BROWN  
AUGUST 24, 2020 17:24
A woman waits to be tested by medical staff wearing protective equipment, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
A woman waits to be tested by medical staff wearing protective equipment, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
The Israeli Minister of Health, Yuli Edelstein, and the Minister of Health of the United Arab Emirates, Abdul Rahman Ben Muhammad al-Avis, spoke Monday and agreed on the first act of cooperation between Israel and the United Arab Emirates regarding health. 
Each ministry will appoint a person responsible for coordinating with the other country, with an emphasis on the common struggle against the coronavirus. This is the beginning of the collaboration that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhu said would follow when he signed a peace deal with the UAE earlier this month.
According to Worldometers, the UAE has 67,282 cases of the virus and 362 deaths. It has a population roughly equivalent to that of Israel.
The two health ministers stated that this cooperation was "excellent news for our countries." In addition, the two are already setting up delegations of businessmen from both countries in order to start a joint business. Once the coronavirus crisis ends, the countries will also work towards creating student exchanges.
Edelstein said, "Peace with the United Arab Emirates provides an excellent opportunity for the citizens of Israel and the United Arab Emirates to forge a close bond that will bear fruit for both sides. The Emirate health minister is a true partner of Israel. Israel has a friend in the Emirates!"
The prime minister spoke enthusiastically at a Sunday night press conference about the peace deal, saying that there was now "a new era of peace in the Middle East. Several days ago, I was moved to see a girl in the UAE wearing a shirt with the flags of Israel and the UAE, and I was moved to see another girl in the UAE playing 'Hatikvah.' Who would have believed it?"


