United Hatzalah's Eli Beer recovers from coronavirus, returning to Israel

"He’s been everywhere, and now it is time for him to come home to his small family and his huge family at United Hatzalah."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 20, 2020 15:53
ELI AND GITTY BEER, with matching United Hatzalah vests, are both trained medics (photo credit: JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH)
ELI AND GITTY BEER, with matching United Hatzalah vests, are both trained medics
(photo credit: JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH)
United Hatzalah president Eli Beer is expected to arrive back in Israel Tuesday afternoon after spending nearly one month suffering from coronavirus in a Miami hospital.
“He’s been everywhere, and now it is time for him to come home to his small family and his huge family at United Hatzalah,” his wife, Gitty Beer told The Jerusalem Post.
She said her husband had been in India and London before Miami, where he caught coronavirus. She has not seen him for four months. 
Beer was seriously ill and forced into a coronavirus induced coma. He spent nearly two weeks intubated, after contracting the disease while on a fundraising trip for his organization. 
Before being intubated, he recorded a video in which he explained his predicament to the public, "My situation is difficult, my breathing is getting worse... I need you to keep davening [praying] and keep doing mitzvahs."
Gitty Beer said that the organization did not stop operating in her husband's absence. Herself a United Hatzalah volunteer, she said that she delivered two babies while he was away and continued to drive her Hatzalah ambulance. 
On Monday, the organization was celebrating, as Beer boarded a special flight from the US to Israel.
“God is rejoicing today,” said United Hatzalah director-general Eli Polk. “Thank you for the prayers, hopes, life-saving work and good deeds” he said in a message to United Hatzalah volunteers. 
“We will continue to prayer for Eliezer Yehuda ben Chaya for a complete healing so he can return to leading our organization,” he concluded. 


