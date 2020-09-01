The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
University students suffer the most mentally amid coronavirus - study

The study also found that the second worst-impacted segment of society was working professionals.

By CODY LEVINE  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 19:08
Students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem
A new study has found that university students have been suffering the most mentally amid the coronavirus pandemic, based on a survey of  8,000 individuals conducted by YourDost, an Indian online mental health platform, according to The Week, an Indian news magazine wrote on Monday.
Similarly, the study found that the second worst-impacted segment of society was working professionals, who reported feelings of anxiety, anger and loneliness. In addition, it was found that this population only started recently developing feelings of anxiety, as opposed to at the onset of the crisis.
Based on data analyzed from a survey done at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, while also drawing from another one in June, the report indicated a marked shift in attitudes.
Among students, there was a 6% increase in emotions of anger and irritability at the onset of the pandemic, and a increase of 13% in terms of boredom and loneliness. These students have continued to report the highest net deterioration in their overall psychological well-being.
"Students registered 41% increase in emotions of anxiety, fear and worry, 54% increase in anger, irritability and frustration, 27% in hopelessness. Their sense of sadness was increased by 17%, and there was a 38% increase in the feeling of loneliness/boredom," the study noted.
The study added that students being forced to return home has continued to increase their anxiety.
"They miss college, they miss their peers, and they miss the string of activities that keep happening on campus. Most of all, they report difficulty in reconnecting with their parents, which has caused them to feel severely frustrated. They also report a 'loss of freedom' with their parents around," the study noted.
On the other hand, "working professionals registered 41% increase in emotions of anxiety/fear/worry, 34% increase in anger, irritability and frustration, 17% in hopelessness, 18% in the feeling of sadness, and the sense of loneliness/boredom increased by 26%," the report noted.
"The uncertainty and a feeling of 'What's next?' seems to be particularly dominant and distressing for many working professionals," it said.
Overall, a third of all respondents were under high stress, while half reported moderate stress.


Tags students Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak research Coronavirus spread
