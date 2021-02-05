The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US CDC releases demographic data for first wave of vaccinations

The US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) released data on the demographics of all those who were vaccinated in January, and had information regularly available on them.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 5, 2021 22:45
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS)
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The United States vaccinated 12,928,749 people with at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to new data.
Some 63% of vaccination participants were women and 37% were men. As far as age is concerned, some 55% of those vaccinated were over the age of 50, 16.8% were aged 40-49 and 28.2% were between the ages of 18-39 years.
Out of the 6,706,697 (51.9%) people whose race or ethnicity was known, 60.4% were white and 39.6% were represented by racial and ethnic minorities.
Data was collected via vaccination providers and reported to the CDC through multiple sources.
In December 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved both the Pfizer/Bio-N-Tech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use authorization.
The US initially began prioritizing vaccines for health care personnel as well as residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.


