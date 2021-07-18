According to the study, published Sunday by Sheba, the French Pasteur Institute and Sorbonne Université on the non-peer reviewed medical sharing platform MedRxiv , the risk of vaccinated family members being infected by a family member who became ill even though he or she was vaccinated is 4% compared to the risk of an unvaccinated family member being infected by an unvaccinated family member, which is 57%.

The study also found that when those who were infected isolated the chance of family members getting infected dropped between 80% to 90%.

“The findings of this study reinforce findings from previous studies conducted at Sheba that indicate that vaccinated people not only get infected less, but they also infect others less,” said Prof. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit at Sheba, who led the study.

The hospital followed the households of some 12,518 healthcare workers between the end of December 2020 and March 2021 and conducted this specific research among 210 families (902 people), of whom 191 adults and 24 children under 12 tested positive for the virus.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("634517") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The study was conducted when the Alpha variant was the predominant strain in the country.

“For the first time, we were able to quantify the true risk of contracting coronavirus after significant exposure among vaccinated, unvaccinated, isolated people and adults compared to children,” the professor said.

The findings also showed that isolation from a household member with coronavirus is “necessary” and “effective,” Regev-Yochay said – even if other members of the household are vaccinated.

“This study is further evidence of the importance of raising the vaccination rate in Israel and the world,” Regev-Yochay continued. “It is the only effective way to r educe the pandemic and return to routine life alongside the coronavirus.”