Vaccine rollout for diplomats abroad gets underway

Israel’s diplomats began returning to Israel from abroad to get vaccinated against COVID-19 over the weekend.

The joint operation of the Foreign Ministry , Health Ministry and Transportation Ministry began when Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely and 11 embassy staff members arrived on Friday.

The diplomats quarantined in a special hotel until they received the vaccine, and were already on their way back to London on Sunday.

All Israeli diplomats abroad, their family members, and other Israeli staff members are allowed to take part in the vaccine operation.

Ten more diplomats stationed in New Delhi , Mumbai and Bangalore received the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday and will be isolated in a special hotel until their return in the coming days.

Later Sunday, diplomats from Rome were expected to arrive.

A special flight is planned for Thursday to bring Israeli diplomats stationed across Africa to be vaccinated and return on the same day.

Foreign Minster Gabi Ashkenazi said he “sees a great importance in vaccinating diplomats and their families and protecting their health.

“Even in this complex time of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Israeli missions abroad continue representing Israel abroad and promoting our interests in the world,” Ashkenazi added. “The embassies continue to be stationed at the front for Israel and continue to provide services to Israeli citizens around the world.”