The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Vaccines less effective at protecting elderly from COVID - study

A Technion research states that the cell memory B lymphocytes are not strong within the elderly population, which are relied upon to produce antibodies - improving the immune system.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 14, 2021 04:45
An elderly man walking in Jerusalem wearing a COVID-19 mask (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
An elderly man walking in Jerusalem wearing a COVID-19 mask
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Vaccines are reportedly not as effective in protecting senior citizens from getting the novel coronavirus, according to researchers by the Technion Institute of Technology. 
Their research states that the cell memory B lymphocytes are not strong within the elderly population, which are relied upon to produce antibodies - improving the immune system, according to the press release published on Tuesday.
Weaker memory B lymphocytes result in COVID-19 being a larger threat within the elderly.  
According to the Technion researchers, existing memory B lymphocytes prevent the production of new ones over time. 
Laura Ludmila Weissman is seen getting a COVID-19 vaccine at Maccabi in Rishon Lezion from nurse Olga Gregoriev. (credit: MACCABI HEALTHCARE SERVICES SPOKESPERSON) Laura Ludmila Weissman is seen getting a COVID-19 vaccine at Maccabi in Rishon Lezion from nurse Olga Gregoriev. (credit: MACCABI HEALTHCARE SERVICES SPOKESPERSON)
They concluded that the human immune system would grow accustomed to responding to pathogens that are familiar to it. On the other hand, this also causes the immune system to be weakening in combating new diseases. This whole process causes vaccines to be less effective to protect older people. 
Technion researchers had reportedly wanted to revitalize the immune system. They found that removing a certain amount of older memory B lymphocytes within elderly patients found their immune system to improve immensely with their body able to produce more new high potent B lymphocytes.  


Tags elderly scientific study vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's success in the fight against coronavirus is up to us

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will pay a price for being on wrong side of the US-China fight

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Bennett should beware of CIA director William Burns - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Can Lebanon be cured by Hezbollah's crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Oded Revivi

A bird’s-eye view of the settlement enterprise after Area C announcement

 By ODED REVIVI
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by