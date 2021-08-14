Vaccines less effective at protecting elderly from COVID - study

Vaccines are reportedly not as effective in protecting senior citizens from getting the novel coronavirus, according to researchers by the Technion Institute of Technology.

Their research states that the cell memory B lymphocytes are not strong within the elderly population, which are relied upon to produce antibodies - improving the immune system, according to the press release published on Tuesday.

Weaker memory B lymphocytes result in COVID-19 being a larger threat within the elderly.

According to the Technion researchers, existing memory B lymphocytes prevent the production of new ones over time.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Laura Ludmila Weissman is seen getting a COVID-19 vaccine at Maccabi in Rishon Lezion from nurse Olga Gregoriev. (credit: MACCABI HEALTHCARE SERVICES SPOKESPERSON)

They concluded that the human immune system would grow accustomed to responding to pathogens that are familiar to it. On the other hand, this also causes the immune system to be weakening in combating new diseases. This whole process causes vaccines to be less effective to protect older people.

Technion researchers had reportedly wanted to revitalize the immune system. They found that removing a certain amount of older memory B lymphocytes within elderly patients found their immune system to improve immensely with their body able to produce more new high potent B lymphocytes.