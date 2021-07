What are the top 10 post-pandemic tech trends?

On Tuesday, July 13, at 8 p.m. Israel time (1:00 PM Eastern time), OurCrowd, the Jerusalem-based investment platform for startups, early-stage companies, and venture funds, will host “Top 10 Post-Pandemic Tech Trends,” an online event that will highlight the key technology trends and developments as the world emerges from the pandemic.

The event will feature members of the OurCrowd investment team and top industry specialists, who will provide expert opinions and predictions on the top trending technologies such as virtual reality, food tech, e-commerce, water tech, logistics, digital health, and more. Jon Medved, OurCrowd founder and CEO, will appear alongside other tech and investment luminaries. Click here (link) to watch the online event.