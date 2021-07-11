What are the top 10 post-pandemic tech trends? Industries and societies around the world have reset their priorities, and a range of new technologies is coming into focus. Industries and societies around the world have reset their priorities, and a range of new technologies is coming into focus.





On Tuesday, July 13, at 8 p.m. Israel time (1:00 PM Eastern time), OurCrowd, the Jerusalem-based investment platform for startups, early-stage companies, and venture funds, will host "Top 10 Post-Pandemic Tech Trends," an online event that will highlight the key technology trends and developments as the world emerges from the pandemic. The event will feature members of the OurCrowd investment team and top industry specialists, who will provide expert opinions and predictions on the top trending technologies such as virtual reality, food tech, e-commerce, water tech, logistics, digital health, and more. Jon Medved, OurCrowd founder and CEO, will appear alongside other tech and investment luminaries. Click here (link) to watch the online event.





“Top 10 Post-Pandemic Tech Trends” will feature industry leaders from cutting-edge startups including Bill Gates-backed Dandelion Energy, events platform Bizzabo, Israel’s Fresh-Start Incubator, Ripple Foods, Verizon Media and BionicHIVE, hailed by Elon Musk as “the robot future.” Topics include ‘Quantum computing takes a quantum leap,’ ‘Water means business,’ ‘Science is for dinner,’ and more.





OurCrowd’s Top Tech Trends is a highlight of the annual OurCrowd Global Investor Summit in Jerusalem. With the Summit postponed until March 2022, due to COVID-19 restrictions on travel and events, investors and members of the startup ecosystem will be able to benefit from this online event spotlighting innovative and disruptive startups.





OurCrowd's "Top 10 Post-Pandemic Tech Trends" will also be viewable You will be able to watch the event HERE, live on jpost.com.




