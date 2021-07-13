Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

The government has rolled out a series of new rules to help stop the spread of the Delta variant in Israel. The new regulations go into effect on July 16. Here is what you need to know:

> Take a COVID test before leaving for and on arrival in Israel

> Don’t travel to dangerous countries, those with high infection



> Anyone who returns from a country listed as risky must enter isolation



> Anyone, from anywhere, vaccinated or not,

> Anyone, from anywhere, vaccinated or not, must enter isolation for 24 hours or until they receive a negative COVID test result – whichever comes first



> Children under 12 who are unvaccinated are required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days



> Anyone who is not vaccinated or recovered is required to isolated for a minimum of 10 days



The list of banned countries are: Uzbekistan, Belarus, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico and Russia.

The list of high-risk countries that require isolation: United Arab Emirates, Seychelles, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Bolivia, Guatemala, Honduras, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Paraguay, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Kyrgyzstan and Tunisia.

Before leaving the country, it is worthwhile to check the COVID regulations in your country of destination. It is also important to ensure that the country has not been added to Israel’s list of banned or high-risk countries so you are aware of how this will impact you on your return.