The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

What can the IDF do when a soldier cannot handle the stress?

A story of an Orthodox Israeli Jew who wants out of the IDF.

By AARON LEIBEL  
JULY 15, 2020 16:35
US NAVY and Army veterans at a Los Angeles homeless shelter, where many end up after suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (photo credit: LUCY NICHOLSON / REUTERS)
US NAVY and Army veterans at a Los Angeles homeless shelter, where many end up after suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder
(photo credit: LUCY NICHOLSON / REUTERS)
This somewhat baffling work of fiction deals with an Orthodox Israeli Jew who wants out of the IDF. It raises questions with me because I am not sure what the author is trying to say or why he wrote the novel.
However, the publisher says in a blurb on its cover that “it is a tour of the soul and depths of Israeli society and of those everywhere who resist regimentation and violence.”
Let’s leave “soul,” “depths” and “violence” for another time and concentrate instead on “regimentation.”
I assume author Yair Assulin would concede what to me is obvious – that, since its founding, the Jewish state has been surrounded by neighbors that wish it ill and would gleefully take part in its dismemberment. To prevent the country’s destruction and the probable mass murder of its Jewish citizens, the IDF was formed.
If you concede the continuing need for an army, then regimentation and its handmaiden discipline are necessities – although from what I recall about my service in the IDF, spit and polish, inspections and saluting were not the essence, the heart and soul, of the modern Jewish army.
However, the level of regimentation and discipline that the young man in The Drive encountered clearly overwhelmed him. His service was “suffocating” him, giving him the feeling that he was “dying in the army.”
He began to envision his demise. “I am no longer afraid of death,” the young soldier says. “I was suffering so much that death became a presence in my life, a logical option for escape, a solution. Death became my second shadow.”
He became, in his own words, “a walking corpse,” with “death sitting inside me like a stinking lump of shit.”
And he started to think about suicide, at night finding himself waiting on a road for the appearance of headlights so he could jump into the path of an oncoming car.
Only at home and in the synagogue on his base did he feel safe. He says “the synagogue was my hiding place, my refuge, my fortress.... For me the synagogue was like a terminal, a neutral place where no one could touch me.... Outside they could destroy me.”
Clearly, the youngster was disturbed and should not have been in the army. Psychological testing should have prevented his induction.
But once someone like him becomes a soldier, any army will be hard pressed to deal with him. Armies are about convincing young people to risk – or even give up – their lives so that their family, nation and state will survive. Self-sacrifice is a tough sell.
Army officers are rightly worried that in an army of conscripts operating in a democratic society, being more concerned about the welfare of individual soldiers than the good of the army could be dangerous.
At the end of The Drive, a mental health officer in effect countermands her superior’s decision and gives the youngster what he wanted – a promise of a transfer from his unit. (She granted him sick leave, after which he supposedly would be transferred to another unit. The book ends with that decision, but I suspect that in such a case in real life, the young man eventually would receive not a transfer but a psychiatric discharge.)
So, I came to realize that Assulin, who received two awards for The Drive, is trying to teach us the importance of compassion in the IDF.
Certainly, I would be the last person to undervalue the importance of love and understanding for Israeli soldiers. One of my granddaughters was discharged from the IDF several years ago, her younger brother, last year, and his younger sister was inducted in April. And two of their cousins’ times are fast approaching.
Israel must cherish its children-soldiers. But it must never compromise the IDF’s ability to keep them, their younger siblings, parents and grandparents safe. And that means some regimentation and discipline alongside the compassion.
It’s a tough balancing act.
The writer is a former editor at The Jerusalem Post and Washington Jewish Week. His novel, Generations: The Story of a Jewish Family, which spans 1,500 years and three continents, is available online.
The Drive
By Yair Assulin and
translated by Jessica Cohen
New Vessel Press
130 pages; $15.95


Tags IDF PTSD Psychology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey is increasingly becoming a threat to Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Lies my anti-annexationists allies told me By GIL TROY
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Mental health support is crucial for those recovering from ventilator care By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 How have Iran's intelligence forces broken down in face of explosions?
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by