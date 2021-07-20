The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Where's there's smoke, there's COVID, new study finds

Past studies from around the world have found associations between elevated levels of air pollution and increased infectivity and severity of COVID-19.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 20, 2021 11:41
Fire near Abu Gosh, Neve Ilan, June 9, 2021 (photo credit: TOUFIK MANSOUR)
Fire near Abu Gosh, Neve Ilan, June 9, 2021
(photo credit: TOUFIK MANSOUR)
Wildfire smoke may contribute to raising coronavirus infection rates, according to a new study by the Center for Genomic Medicine at the Desert Research Institute (DRI), Washoe County Health District (WCHD), and Renown Health (Renown) in Reno, Nevada.
The study, published in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology, examined whether fine particulate matter (PM2.5) from wildfires which hit Nevada in the summer of 2020 was associated with an increased rate of SARS-CoV-2 infections.
The researchers found a large increase (17.7%) in positive coronavirus tests at the Renown Health healthcare network in Reno, Nevada during periods of elevated PM2.5 from wildfires between August 16 and October 10 of last year.
The researchers stressed that their findings bolster arguments that other sources of PM2.5 could lead to increased susceptibility to the novel coronavirus, as well. Past studies from around the world have found associations between elevated levels of air pollution and increased infectivity and severity of COVID-19.
The increased susceptibility to the virus associated with PM2.5 could come from a number of different causes.
One possible cause is that PM2.5 increases susceptibility to respiratory viruses through modified immune responses, including inflammation. The wildfire smoke may have also helped the virus survive and spread more, as it has been shown that small particulates can increase the spread and survival of bacterial, fungal and viral bioaerosols.
Another possible cause is that elevated concentrations of ambient nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and PM2.5 result in over-expression of the ACE2 receptor, the receptor through which the coronavirus enters cells, in the respiratory tract. It is unclear whether such an effect occurs over short-term or just long-term exposure to air pollution.
The researchers noted that infection rates may also be affected by non-biological factors, such as people gathering indoors instead of outdoors due to the smoke. Policy decisions concerning whether to keep indoor public spaces open or not could have an effect as well.
The study found that PM2.5 concentrations tended to cause increased positivity rates two to six days after the concentrations were recorded, indicating a relatively short-term cumulative effect of PM2.5 from wildfires on COVID-19 rates.
“Our results showed a substantial increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate in Reno during a time when we were affected by heavy wildfire smoke from California wildfires,” said Daniel Kiser, MS, co-lead author of the study and assistant research scientist of data science at DRI, according to DRI. “This is important to be aware of as we are already confronting heavy wildfire smoke from the Beckwourth Complex fire and with COVID-19 cases again rising in Nevada and other parts of the Western US.”

The publication of the study comes as a massive wildfire burns through nearly 500 square miles of Oregon. Earlier this year, a number of large wildfires broke out throughout Israel.
Israel is currently suffering from an increase in coronavirus cases.



Tags fire scientific study wildfires Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Arab parties' involvement in Negev is welcome change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by