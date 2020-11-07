The World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund issued an urgent call on Thursday to avert major measles and polio epidemics as the novel coronavirus disrupts immunizations services worldwide.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on health services and in particular immunization services, worldwide,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general. “But unlike with COVID, we have the tools and knowledge to stop diseases such as polio and measles. What we need are the resources and commitments to put these tools and knowledge into action. If we do that, children’s lives will be saved.”

He said that millions of vulnerable children are at heightened risk for these preventable diseases.

“We cannot allow the fight against one deadly disease to cause us to lose ground in the fight against other diseases,” said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF executive director. “Addressing the global COVID-19 pandemic is critical. However, other deadly diseases also threaten the lives of millions of children.”

Measles, considered among the most contagious of all infectious diseases, causes severe flu-like symptoms and a characteristic bumpy rash. However, one in 1,000 patients may die of measles. Those at highest risk are children under the age of five and people with immunosuppression disorders.

The Health Ministry describes on its website a rare yet lethal complication that may appear several years following the onset of measles and lead to severe and irreversible damage to the central nervous system, which includes mental deterioration and convolutions.

According to WHO, during 2000-2018, measles vaccination prevented 23.2 million deaths.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Polio is described by the Centers for Disease Control as a “disabling and life-threatening disease” that can infect people’s spinal cord and cause paralysis of various parts of their bodies.

WHO said an estimated more than 18 million people are walking today who would have paralyzed by polio thanks to vaccination.

In recent years, there has been a global resurgence of measles with ongoing outbreaks in all parts of the world.

In general, measles cases have been on the rise for the past several years, spiking by more than 300% in the first three months of 2019 compared to 2018. However, according to the WHO, in 2019 there were 216,662 cases worldwide between March and May 2019, while in 2020 there were only 23,973 during those months – an 89% decrease.

The WHO and UNICEF release said that annual measles mortality data for 2019 would be released this week and show the "continued negative toll" that sustained outbreaks are having in many countries around the world.

Ever since the introduction of measles vaccination in Israel in 1967, there has been a steady decrease in the number of patients. However, outbreaks still sometimes occur in children who are not vaccinated, mostly a consequence of the disease being imported from abroad, the Health Ministry explained on its website.

Dr. Eyal Leshem, director of the Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases at Sheba Medical Center, recalled that the last large measles outbreak was brought to Israel from London, when a haredi (ultra-Orthodox) young man attended a wedding in the country and infected several people, who then spread the disease.

“Measles has been largely eliminated in Israel,” Leshem said during a discussion on the subject this past July. “It only happens when people come from abroad and enter Israel unvaccinated. This has happened several times in the Orthodox community.”

Between March 2018 and the end of May 2019, more than 4,250 Israelis contracted measles, the Health Ministry showed.

With the borders closed since March, Leshem said, Israel has not been seeing any measles this year.

Three Israelis died from the measles between November 2018 and August 2019: an 18-month-old toddler who was not vaccinated; an 82-year-old woman; and a 43-year-old flight attendant who contracted measles while working on a flight from New York. The toddler was the first recorded measles-related death in Israel in 15 years.