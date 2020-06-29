The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Why are so many younger people catching coronavirus?

According to Abulafia-Lapid, between 5% and 10% of young people develop a serious case of COVID-19.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 29, 2020 18:44
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
As data on this renewed wave of coronavirus is starting to be examined, it appears that the average age of people being infected in Israel and around the world are slightly younger than they were in the spring. Experts explain that this is likely because young people are more social and less likely to adhere to recommendations, and also because more testing is being carried out.
In Israel, according to Sheba Medical Center’s Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, the average age of people being infected is around 40.
This trend can also be seen in the United States, as noted by scientists at the World Health Organization. Recent data from Florida, Texas and Arizona - states that continue to have high rates of infection - indicate a sharp rise in patients ages 40 and younger.
In Florida, specifically, the median age for coronavirus patients dropped from 65 at the beginning of March to 36 last week, according to reports by the Florida Department of Health. An article published by the Sun Sentenial showed that in South Florida, the age of infection was even younger: 33 in Broward County, 41 in Miami-Dade and 40 in Palm Beach. 
However, scientists told The Jerusalem Post that the virus has not changed. Rather, the behavior of young people has shifted as restrictions were lifted, and they are putting themselves and the rest of the public at risk.
“The young people are not taking precautions,” said Dr. Rivka Abulafia-Lapid, a Hebrew University expert in microbiology, immunology and viruses. “They are not wearing masks nor careful about hygiene and social distancing, and this virus is very contagious.”
She said that she sees young people in restaurants, cafes and clubs pretending as if the virus has gone away.
“These young people think they are not going to get infected or they will not be very sick,” Abulafia-Lapid continued. In contrast, “older people wear their masks, keep distance and wash their hands,” because they understand that they are most at risk.
She noted that another reason for the increase in young patients at least in Israel is that the country is doing more testing.
When Health Minister Yuli Edelstein took office, he changed Israel’s testing policy, opening up the possibility of getting screened to all who believe they may have been in contact with a sick person. As such, testing has gone from less than 10,000 people per day to closer to 15,000 or even 19,000 people per day.
But Cyrille Cohen, the head of the immunotherapy laboratory at Bar-Ilan University, said that the challenge with younger people getting sick is that they can spread the virus to older adults.
For example, Galia Barkai, head of Sheba Medical Center's telemedicine program, told the Post that the hospital’s coronavirus ward is starting to see more patients in recent weeks and the ages of those patients are starting to rise.
Cohen said that it is likely that within a short time, “unless older people stay secluded, I don’t see how they won’t be affected. The only thing to prevent this is to keep older and younger people apart, but grandparents want to see their grandchildren.
“Slowly, the infection will be in older people if nothing is done to prevent that,” he concluded.
Moreover, Abulafia-Lapid said that while in most cases young people are correct and they will not become sick from coronavirus - as many as 80% of people who are infected in general are asymptomatic or develop only mild symptoms - this is not always the case.
“Younger people can also develop the disease, COVID-19, and have harsh symptoms,” she noted. “We don’t always know what [underlying medical conditions] we have in our bodies and we don’t always know what will happen when the virus enters our bodies.”
According to Abulafia-Lapid, between 5% and 10% of young people develop a serious case of COVID-19.
Moreover, recent studies show that there can be after-effects of even mild cases of coronavirus for months to come. A study released this week by Shaare Zedek Medical Center showed that more than half of patients diagnosed with coronavirus exhibit general weakness and respiratory distress even several weeks after recovery whether they had a mild, moderate or serious case of the disease.
Additionally, there have been multiple cases of children and teens in Israel and around the world who require admission to intensive care units with a multisystem inflammatory condition following recovery from the virus. This phenomenon is now being referred to as Pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome temporally associated with COVID-19, or in short PIMS-TS.
“We have to learn that we are responsible for ourselves and everyone around us,” Abulafia-Lapid said. “This is something everyone should think about.”


Tags world health organization Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Legitimate protest By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Erdogan’s agenda: Neo-Ottoman ambition or pan-Islamist zeal? By LELA GILBERT
Itamar Marcus Israel must learn to speak 'Palestinese' to punish PA terror perpetrators By ITAMAR MARCUS
Yitz Greenberg Trump, Kushner deserve better from Israel – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by