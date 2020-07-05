The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Will COVID-19 halt the rise in life expectancy?

As of 2018, life expectancy in Israel was 83 years, of which 74 years, on average, were lived in good health.

By YOSSI HEYMANN  
JULY 5, 2020 07:31
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020 (photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
(photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
Global life expectancy, especially in Western society, has been climbing steeply and steadily. Until the early 18th century, life expectancy was only approximately 40 years. This was primarily because health systems throughout the world were not advanced, epidemics and chronic diseases resulted in high mortality rates, antibiotics and vaccines had yet to be developed, and nutrition was poor.
Since then, life expectancy in Western society has more than doubled. As of 2018, life expectancy in Israel was 83 years, of which 74 years, on average, were lived in good health. Humanity had received a gift, the significance of which we find difficult to comprehend in comparison with the reality of life not so long ago.
The coronavirus pandemic affects mostly older adults, especially those in poor functional states with a weak immune systems. It is still difficult to predict the number of waves this pandemic will have, the solutions different countries will adopt to cope with the economic collapse, which vaccines will be developed and when.
It is also hard to predict how many older adults in Israel and around the world will die directly as a result of the virus, although in light of its scope in countries such as the United States, Italy and Spain, it seems likely that the numbers will be high.
The question of whether the rise in life expectancy will come to a halt – or possibly even be reversed – does not only stem from the expected deaths of many older adults directly from the pandemic. It is also rooted in the consequences of the deteriorating quality of life of older adults who are required to be isolated during and after the crisis. This might shorten their lives even more than the disease itself.
• Limited basic necessities – It is difficult to provide basic necessities, such as food, personal hygiene, etc., for older adults who live in the community and require nursing. This is because of the difficulty of family members who do not live with the older adult, to reach and assist them. It is also difficult for the caregivers to reach the older adults’ homes and care for them as they would normally do.
• Decreased consumption of health services – As a result of the isolation, many medical tests, treatments and elective surgeries are being postponed or canceled. This might also result in a decline of older adults’ health.
• Increased loneliness – The need for isolation and social distancing can increase the sense of loneliness and cause a decline in the cognitive and physical abilities of many older adults, especially those lacking family and community support systems.
• Accelerated functional decline – The results of decreased movement and activity (deconditioning) can trigger rapid physical and cognitive regression and a shortened life span.
As of 2016, the United States became the first Western country where the rise in life expectancy came to a halt and began to decline. This was attributed primarily to the opioid epidemic, diabetes, obesity and additional consequences of modern-day life in Western countries.
Will the corona pandemic halt the rise in life expectancy around the world, including in Israel? If so, will it only be temporary, and continue to climb again in the coming years?
Perhaps the decline will only be in healthy life expectancy (years lived in good health) and we will still live to the same age due to vaccines and technology.
Or will the opposite happen. Will the pandemic bring about life-extending factors such as decreased pollution on a global scale due to reduced emissions, natural immunity, and reduced mortality because of stringent adherence to hygiene and avoidance of hospitals where many die from infections?
Only time will tell.
We can already recommend adopting a policy on family, community, municipal and government levels that will create opportunities and improve the provision of basic services for older adults who require nursing services in the home. Creative interventions and alternative means can help alleviate their loneliness and enable them to be stimulated physically and cognitively from afar.
The writer is CEO of JDC Eshel.


Tags health life expectancy israel Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ayman Odeh chose to show solidarity with a terrorist - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum It's time to give Netanyahu, Trump a break and benefit of the doubt By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by