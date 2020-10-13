Will Israel exit lockdown? Coronavirus cabinet to convene Tuesday

The coronavirus cabinet will convene Tuesday afternoon to discuss the first stages of an exit from the lockdown. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Health Ministry are recommending that the country wait to open up until there are an average of 2,000 new patients per day and a reproduction rate (R) of 0.8. The R is the number of people who one sick person infects. Blue and White head Benny Gantz is expected to push for immediate relief for private businesses that are not open to the public and to open early childhood programs - even if the target infection rate is not achieved.At the same time, other ministers are expected to come with alternative proposals. On Monday, MK Avigdor Liberman presented an alternative exit strategy to the government. The meeting will take place against the backdrop of 3,097 new cases, according to the Health Ministry. There were 801 patients in serious condition. The death toll surpassed 2,000 on Monday night. Tuesday morning, the Health Ministry reported 2,021 dead. At the same time, a report by the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center on Tuesday showed that the average daily infection rate remains high - much higher than will allow Israel to effectively cut the infection chains. The report also showed that if the decline in morbidity continues at the current rate, within two weeks the number of infected patients per day will be two times lower - so around 1,500.Health Ministry director-general Itamar Grotto spoke Tuesday at the Knesset Coronavirus Cabinet meeting and said that when the closure began there were 200 red cities and today there are only 26. "The success of the closure has resulted in us having good morbidity indices," Grotto said. "We are not yet at the number that allows us to start the first phase of the opening, but if it continues at the current pace, there is no reason why we should not reach the index we want and to start opening on Sunday."There are several aspects to the first stage of the Health Ministry's exit strategy: relieving the 1,000-meter travel restriction, allowing private businesses that do not welcome the public to operate, opening preschools through age six, allowing family members to visit one another in their homes and for restaurants to serve takeaway, and reopening beaches and nature reserves.When it comes to reliving the travel ban and gathering among families, the Health Ministry has indicated it would like to push off making changes to this restriction until Monday at the earliest. N12 reported that Netanyahu is likely to support this proposal. As indicated above, the prime minister and Health Ministry are pushing to delay the opening of businesses until the numbers hit the desired number. Blue and White feels differently. The private sector - blue and white will require immediate opening as early as Wednesday of the private sector without receiving an audience. The Ministry of Health and the Prime Minister oppose and ask to wait until next week.The biggest fight could come over the opening of the preschool system. The Health Ministry has asked to wait to make a decision about this move until Thursday when there is updated morbidity data. Most senior officials in the ministry, from Grotto to coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu, have said they believe that schools will be able to open as planned. On Tuesday, the National Student and Youth Council called on the ministry to “put students at the top of the list of priorities” and accused the ministry of putting malls before “a million abandoned teenage boys and girls.”According to the ministry’s exit plan, older grades would only open sometime in December or January. “You are abandoning an entire generation from your air-conditioned offices and ruining its future because of the economic interests of pressure groups,” the council accused.Another point of contention will center on red cities. Gamzu is expected to present a final list of red cities at the meeting and it is likely that many will be ultra-Orthodox, since the morbidity rate is higher in those areas. MK Yakov Asher, chairman of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee has said that he will fight any initiative to differentiate between red and green cities.The Knesset committee met earlier in the day. It’s chairwoman, MK Yifat Shasha-Biton opened the discussion by asking participants to focus on the plan, but to also take into account the repercussions of the current closure. “We have to look at the number of unemployed, how many people have gone bankrupt, domestic violence, we are losing an entire generation of children here - those children who have not been to school regularly for some time,” she said. “We know the virus will stay here for at least another year and we will not shut people in their homes for a year.”She said that “society has crashed” and that the country must learn to build a liveable routine alongside the virus."We hear more and more people, out of great distress, threatening to break the closure. We have lost public trust. To prevent anarchy, we need to talk to the public with logic and transparency.”Hagai Levine, the head of the Public Health Physicians Association, accused the Health Ministry of “acting out of fear: and said that the country needs a “social vaccine” now. The ban on going to demonstrations is expected to be lifted at midnight along with the state of emergency declared by the government. At that time, up to 2,000 people will be able to protest in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence and there will be no limit on the distance one can travel to get there.Gantz said Monday that Blue and White was “convinced of the need for the right to demonstrate” but that he would help ensure that protesters both upheld the law and public health.