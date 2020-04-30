Will Israeli schools open Sunday? Many questions still to be answered

For example, how will staffing be maintained in preschools, where classrooms will now be limited to 15 children? Moreover, how will cleanliness be maintained among such little children? Three and four-year-olds cannot be asked to wash their hands or maintain a distance of two meters from one another.

Or students who are at higher-risk? The Education Ministry has said that these students won't return to school. So how will they learn? What about older teachers or staff with pre-existing medical conditions?

There is also a question of whether the present plan really supports parents returning to full-time work. Partial days without after school care would leave parents with young children left with few alternatives.

Daycares under government regulation have said they do not want to re-open because they do not have the backing of the government to step in and support them if the coronavirus spreads in their schools.

None of these questions have yet to be answered.

A study by the Gertner Institute , which was presented to ministers last night, found that opening schools may be premature. The full details of the report are going to be reviewed Thursday and Friday, but it appears the institute has recommended against opening preschools, calling the move too rapid and the risk too great.

The discussions taking place Thursday are on the backdrop of a continual decline in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

There are only 85 people on ventilators as of Thursday morning, the Health Ministry reported, a 6.6% decrease from the day before.

There are 7,239 active cases of the virus in Israel - 117 in serious condition.

As of Thursday afternoon, 219 people have died.

Israelis were able to participate in sporting activities anywhere they wanted beginning Thursday morning, as the government restriction of doing sporting activity more than 500 meters from home was lifted.

Runners and cyclists can run alone or in small groups as long as they maintain a two-meter distance from one another. Golf, marine sports, tennis, archery, horseback riding and other similar activities can be resumed as well. Athletes are asked to use their own personal equipment and disinfect it between training sessions. If people work out together, they should stay two meters apart.

People can workout with their families or with a designated training partner.

What other restrictions might be lifted? A date for the next government meeting on the subject has not been set, but the Health Ministry on Thursday said it is no longer opposed to allowing employees over the age of 67 to return to work and it is also considering removing the requirement of workers to wear masks while in their offices. The move comes about one week after Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel submitted an exit strategy for Israel’s senior citizens to the Health Ministry and National Security Council. “I am fighting to allow veteran citizens to integrate back into their jobs and to return to their vital life routines,” Gamliel said. “It makes no sense to imprison 800,000 senior citizens who are defined as healthy and active.”

Gamliel’s plan recommended that these people fill out a health questionnaire and get checked by their primary care physician. If their doctor approves, they will be granted permission to leave their homes and go to work at the same level as the rest of society.

Similar to businesses that receive a “purple ribbon” certifying they are adhering to the Health Ministry’s regulations and are therefore allowed to operate, these older people would be granted a “green ribbon” status that is valid for up to a year.

What other restrictions might be lifted? A date for the next government meeting on the subject has not been set, but the Health Ministry on Thursday said it is no longer opposed to allowing employees over the age of 67 to return to work and it is also considering removing the requirement of workers to wear masks while in their offices. The move comes about one week after Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel submitted an exit strategy for Israel's senior citizens to the Health Ministry and National Security Council. "I am fighting to allow veteran citizens to integrate back into their jobs and to return to their vital life routines," Gamliel said. "It makes no sense to imprison 800,000 senior citizens who are defined as healthy and active."

Gamliel's plan recommended that these people fill out a health questionnaire and get checked by their primary care physician. If their doctor approves, they will be granted permission to leave their homes and go to work at the same level as the rest of society.

Similar to businesses that receive a "purple ribbon" certifying they are adhering to the Health Ministry's regulations and are therefore allowed to operate, these older people would be granted a "green ribbon" status that is valid for up to a year.

Gamliel was informed Thursday that the Health Ministry would not stand in the way of moving her plan forward. In response, she said she welcomed the Health Ministry's response and that she would "continue to make sure that senior citizens are integrated into the exit strategy as a whole." Earlier in the week, Minister of Culture and Sports Miri Regev said her ministry was considering opening workout centers and swimming pools, as well.



Israel's Directorate of Production and Procurement (DOPP) in the Defense Ministry said Thursday that over the past month and a half it has purchased some 61 million surgical masks, about 930,000 N95 masks, 1.4 million waterproof protective suits and about 403,000 disposable gowns for medical teams, approximately 1 million testing swabs and reagents for about half a million tests, about 800,000 plastic protective screens for medical teams and 811 ventilators. These supplies were given to the Health Ministry. Over 30 cargo flights took part in the operation. Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report. Under the direction of Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, and in coordination with the National Security Council and Ministry of Health, the Defense Ministry launched an extensive international procurement and delivery program to provide essential equipment to healthcare workers, working in cooperation with Defense Ministry delegations to the US and Germany, as well as with the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), among others.