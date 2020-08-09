The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Willingness to comply with social distance relies on working memory

Decision-making processes are easier for people with higher working memory capacity, potentially leading to an increased willingness to comply with social distancing.

By CELIA JEAN  
AUGUST 9, 2020 11:11
SOCIAL DISTANCING, but what to do at home? (photo credit: REUTERS)
SOCIAL DISTANCING, but what to do at home?
(photo credit: REUTERS)
As the coronavirus crisis continues to take its toll on the world, and tens of thousands of people become infected with it each day, a crucial tool in protection against morbidity is social distancing.
While the act is one of the paramount preventative measures someone can take, researchers have found that someone's willingness to comply with social distancing depends mainly on the strength of their working memory.
People with a higher working memory capacity can comprehend better the benefits and consequences of their decisions. This leads to the willingness to comply with social distancing measures and preventive regulations, due in part to increased ability to be able to weigh costs and benefits, according to a study published on July 28 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Working memory, a factor in the decision-making process in brain, is the mental process of retaining information for a small period of time - generally just seconds. The capacity of information that someone's working memory can hold is indicative of many mental traits, such as intelligence, comprehension and learning, according to the University of California, Riverside, at which the senior author on the paper written on the study, Weiwei Zhang, is an associate professor of pyschology.
Researchers found that individuals with higher working memory capacity have an increased awareness of benefits over costs of social distancing and, subsequently, show more compliance with recommended social distancing guidelines provided during the initial outbreak of the coronavirus, according to study coauthored by Weizhen Xie, Stephen Campbell, and  Zhang, an associate professor of psychology at the university.
“The higher the working memory capacity, the more likely that social distancing behaviors will follow,” said Zhang. “Interestingly, this relationship holds even after we statistically control for relevant psychological and socioeconomic factors such as depressed and anxious moods, personality traits, education, intelligence, and income," he added.
Findings from the study show that "social distancing compliance may rely on an effortful decision process of evaluating the costs versus benefits of these behaviors in working memory — instead of, say, mere habit," Zhang said.
This leads to the understanding that decision-making processes are easier for people with higher working memory capacity, potentially leading to an increased willingness to comply with social distancing.
The study followed 850 US residents from March 13 to March 25, 2020, the formative weeks of the outbreak in the United States.
Participants were first asked to fill out a demographic survey before being made to fill out a more comprehensive survey that measured individual tendencies towards social distancing compliance. Topics covered everything from mood tendencies such as depression and anxiety, to personality variables such as intelligence and the ability to comprehend weighing the costs and benefits of social distancing.
“Individual differences in working memory capacity can predict social distancing compliance just as well as some social factors such as personality traits,” Zhang said.
The study’s findings suggest that learning social distancing requires a decision-making process requiring effort that relies on working memory as social distancing is not a habitual tendency. Zhang recommends that people "deliberately make the effort to overcome our tendency to avoid effortful decisions, such as to not practice social distancing."



Tags scientific study Psychology Coronavirus Social distancing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Women are allowed to receive rabbinic accreditation, High Court rules By JPOST EDITORIAL
With Hezbollah in charge, the destruction of Beirut was matter of time By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Who will replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister? By EHUD OLMERT
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by