With opening of new ward, 90% of Ichilov maternity ward rooms are private

A new maternity ward opened Tuesday at Sourasky Medical Center's Lis Maternity hospital. With the opening of the new ward, 90% of the rooms in the maternity hospital are private rooms, according to Sourasky Medical Center's spokesperson. The ward has 19 private rooms and four double rooms. The private rooms include a bed for the person who is accompanying the woman staying in the room. Each private room also includes a chair for nursing, a private bathroom and shower, a diaper changing table, a television and free Wi-Fi."This is a revolution in the level of customer service and hospitalization," said Prof. Yariv Yogev, the director of Lis Maternity Hospital. "We are proud to set the highest standard in Israel for our patients," Yogev went on to say.
