XRHealth, a Boston provider of extended reality therapeutic applications, announced on Wednesday that a new virtual reality telehealth clinic will open in Israel on November 1, 2020.

The virtual reality telehealth clinic will take care of patients in Israel for symptoms related to stress and anxiety, ADHD, motor and cognitive rehabilitation, post-COVID-19, Parkinson’s, brain injury, according to the healthcare technology focused digital media platform HIT Consultant.

A VR headset will be provided to patients in Israel, so that they can access to the different virtual treatments rooms from their home.

“In the era of COVID-19, there’s an essential need to provide healthcare services remotely and VR technology enables us to offer a wide variety of telehealth treatments that far exceed a simple video call,” says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth.

Patients will be put in contact with a licensed clinician who will evaluate them in order to create a tailor-made treatment according to their necessities. They will also be able to communicate with their clinicians and track their progress thanks to the XRHealth mobile app.

Their progress will be monitored so their treatment can be adjusted and based on their actual outcomes, reported HIT Consultant.

“Now, patients in Israel have access to the highest-quality healthcare treatments, all from the comfort of their homes.”

The clinic will be powered by leading medical centers in Israel and around the world and employs licensed clinicians who are trained in VR treatment, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, psychologists, and more.