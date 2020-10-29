XRHealth, a Boston provider of extended reality therapeutic applications, announced on Wednesday that a new virtual reality telehealth clinic will open in Israel on November 1, 2020.
The virtual reality telehealth clinic will take care of patients in Israel for symptoms related to stress and anxiety, ADHD, motor and cognitive rehabilitation, post-COVID-19, Parkinson’s, brain injury, according to the healthcare technology focused digital media platform HIT Consultant.
A VR headset will be provided to patients in Israel, so that they can access to the different virtual treatments rooms from their home.
“In the era of COVID-19, there’s an essential need to provide healthcare services remotely and VR technology enables us to offer a wide variety of telehealth treatments that far exceed a simple video call,” says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth.
Patients will be put in contact with a licensed clinician who will evaluate them in order to create a tailor-made treatment according to their necessities. They will also be able to communicate with their clinicians and track their progress thanks to the XRHealth mobile app.
Their progress will be monitored so their treatment can be adjusted and based on their actual outcomes, reported HIT Consultant.
“Now, patients in Israel have access to the highest-quality healthcare treatments, all from the comfort of their homes.”
The clinic will be powered by leading medical centers in Israel and around the world and employs licensed clinicians who are trained in VR treatment, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, psychologists, and more.
Regarding the insurance coverage, the company’s medical applications are approved by the Ministry of Health and the treatments are reimbursable through insurance providers and health maintenance organization.This is not the first time that virtual reality has entered the medical field. In 2019 for example, at the Tel Aviv offices of 3D Systems, a talented group of medical, technology and graphics experts have made it their mission to ensure that surgeons will meet even the most complex procedures hands-on before entering the operating theater. They are accomplishing this through the company’s pioneering three-dimensional and virtual reality-based medical and surgical simulators.
“We’re leading a revolution in how physicians are trained,” Ran Bronstein, 3D Systems vice president and chief research and operations officer, told The Jerusalem Post then.
“Pilots have been using simulators for many years. But there are more physicians than pilots. And sometimes physicians make a greater number of mistakes than pilots. To prevent these mistakes and improve patient safety and procedure outcome, we decided to develop a medical simulator based on the same concept.”Bronstein has headed the development of the state-of-the-art simulators for more than two decades, with Simbionix, the company he founded, which was acquired for $120 million in 2014 by California-headquartered 3D Systems.