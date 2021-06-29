You can't catch COVID in a pool, new research finds

This summer, taking a dip in a pool comes with no risk of catching the COVID-19 virus, an unpublished study out of Imperial College London found. Their research suggests that chlorinated swimming pools can neutralize virus particles in as fast as 30 seconds, at least under lab conditions. Although the study notes that the data has not yet been peer reviewed or published, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have declared since last summer it's unlikely to spread the COVID causing virus SARS-CoV-2 in pools, ocean or lakes. The CDC maintains that COVID-19 mainly spreads when infectious respiratory droplets or aerosoles are inhaled by people nearby. The CDC also recommends that the best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.
