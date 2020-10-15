Ziv to be first hospital to transport medical equipment with drones

The drone will carry medical tests, including both blood and coronavirus tests, to and from Ziv Medical Center in Safed during the launch, which will take place the morning of Sunday, October 18, and will be held in accordance with the Health Ministry's coronavirus regulations.

The drone will be operated remotely from a computer transmitting to it a designated route. In coming months, drone routes will be extended to reach Ashdod from Safed.

The pilot launch is a part of the Transportation Ministry's Na'ama project - urban mobility in airspace - by means of the Ayalon Highway in cooperation with the Civil Aviation Authority, the Fuel Alternatives Management, the Smart Transport Administration in Prime Minister's Office, the Innovation Authority and the Health Ministry's Hospital Division.

